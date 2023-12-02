Fansided

Big 12 Championship Game: Date, time, location and how to watch Texas vs. Oklahoma State

By Alicia de Artola

Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. Texas Longhorns
Oklahoma State Cowboys vs. Texas Longhorns / Bryan Terry/The Oklahoman / USA TODAY
facebooktwitterreddit

Big 12 Championship Game: Everything to know for Texas vs. Oklahoma State

  1. Texas vs. Oklahoma State: What time does the Big 12 Championship Game start?
  2. Where is the Big 12 Championship Game being played?
  3. Texas injury report for Big 12 Championship Game
  4. Oklahoma State injury report for Big 12 Championship Game
  5. How to watch Big 12 Championship Game: TV channel and streaming info for Texas vs. Oklahoma State

The Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma State Cowboys have a date in the Big 12 Championship Game. One will emerge with the conference title. One could even come away with a berth in the College Football Playoff.

Texas comes into the game ranked No. 7 nationally. They're 15-point favorites over the Cowboys and they need an impressive win to convince the College Football Playoff committee that they deserve one of the Top 4 spots in the final poll.

Oklahoma State has had one of the strangest seasons in memory, losing games to South Alabama, Iowa State and UCF, but still giving themselves a chance to win a Big 12 title because of impressive wins over Kansas and Oklahoma. They're hoping to play the role of spoiler one more time in 2023.

Texas vs. Oklahoma State: What time does the Big 12 Championship Game start?

The Big 12 Championship Game will kick off at 12:00 p.m. ET / 11: 00 a.m. CT.

As the first conference title game of the day on Saturday, all eyes will be on the Longhorns and Cowboys.

Where is the Big 12 Championship Game being played?

AT&T Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys, will play host to the Big 12 Championship Game.

AT&T Stadium has hosted the conference title game every year since 2017 with a contract extending through 2030. It also hosted the title games in 2009 and 2010.

Texas injury report for Big 12 Championship Game

  • RB CJ Baxter (hip) — PROBABLE
  • RB Jonathon Brooks (knee) — OUT
  • DB Austin Jordan (undisclosed) — QUESTIONABLE
  • QB Maalik Murphy (shoulder) — PROBABLE
  • DB Ryan Watts (undisclosed) — QUESTIONABLE

The Longhorns lost running back Jonathon Brooks to a season-ending knee injury but it looks like second-leading rusher CJ Baxter should be available.

There are questions around whether starting cornerback Ryan Watts will be available. He suffered a hip injury against Texas Tech in the regular-season finale.

Back up quarterback Maalik Murphy should be available.

Oklahoma State injury report for Big 12 Championship Game

  • RB Elijah Collins (undisclosed) — QUESTIONABLE
  • WR Talyn Shettron (undisclosed) — OUT
  • WR De'Zhaun Stribling (arm) — OUT

Oklahoma State could be without soem depth pieces on offense. Receivers Talyn Shettron and De'Zhaun Stribling are both out while third-string running back Elijah Collins is questionable.

How to watch Big 12 Championship Game: TV channel and streaming info for Texas vs. Oklahoma State

  • Date: Saturday, Dec. 2
  • Start Time: 12:00 p.m. ET/11:00 a.m. CT
  • Location: AT&T Stadium - Arlington, TX
  • TV Info: ABC
  • Live Stream: Watch ESPN, ESPN+
  • Announcers: Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy

CFB Transfer Portal Rumors. CFB Transfer Portal Rumors. DJU’s two suitors, Dante Moore favorite, Riley Leonard buzz. dark

Home/College Football