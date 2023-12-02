Big 12 Championship Game: Date, time, location and how to watch Texas vs. Oklahoma State
Big 12 Championship Game: Everything to know for Texas vs. Oklahoma State
- Texas vs. Oklahoma State: What time does the Big 12 Championship Game start?
- Where is the Big 12 Championship Game being played?
- Texas injury report for Big 12 Championship Game
- Oklahoma State injury report for Big 12 Championship Game
- How to watch Big 12 Championship Game: TV channel and streaming info for Texas vs. Oklahoma State
The Texas Longhorns and Oklahoma State Cowboys have a date in the Big 12 Championship Game. One will emerge with the conference title. One could even come away with a berth in the College Football Playoff.
Texas comes into the game ranked No. 7 nationally. They're 15-point favorites over the Cowboys and they need an impressive win to convince the College Football Playoff committee that they deserve one of the Top 4 spots in the final poll.
Oklahoma State has had one of the strangest seasons in memory, losing games to South Alabama, Iowa State and UCF, but still giving themselves a chance to win a Big 12 title because of impressive wins over Kansas and Oklahoma. They're hoping to play the role of spoiler one more time in 2023.
Texas vs. Oklahoma State: What time does the Big 12 Championship Game start?
The Big 12 Championship Game will kick off at 12:00 p.m. ET / 11: 00 a.m. CT.
As the first conference title game of the day on Saturday, all eyes will be on the Longhorns and Cowboys.
Where is the Big 12 Championship Game being played?
AT&T Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys, will play host to the Big 12 Championship Game.
AT&T Stadium has hosted the conference title game every year since 2017 with a contract extending through 2030. It also hosted the title games in 2009 and 2010.
Texas injury report for Big 12 Championship Game
- RB CJ Baxter (hip) — PROBABLE
- RB Jonathon Brooks (knee) — OUT
- DB Austin Jordan (undisclosed) — QUESTIONABLE
- QB Maalik Murphy (shoulder) — PROBABLE
- DB Ryan Watts (undisclosed) — QUESTIONABLE
The Longhorns lost running back Jonathon Brooks to a season-ending knee injury but it looks like second-leading rusher CJ Baxter should be available.
There are questions around whether starting cornerback Ryan Watts will be available. He suffered a hip injury against Texas Tech in the regular-season finale.
Back up quarterback Maalik Murphy should be available.
Oklahoma State injury report for Big 12 Championship Game
- RB Elijah Collins (undisclosed) — QUESTIONABLE
- WR Talyn Shettron (undisclosed) — OUT
- WR De'Zhaun Stribling (arm) — OUT
Oklahoma State could be without soem depth pieces on offense. Receivers Talyn Shettron and De'Zhaun Stribling are both out while third-string running back Elijah Collins is questionable.
How to watch Big 12 Championship Game: TV channel and streaming info for Texas vs. Oklahoma State
- Date: Saturday, Dec. 2
- Start Time: 12:00 p.m. ET/11:00 a.m. CT
- Location: AT&T Stadium - Arlington, TX
- TV Info: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch ESPN, ESPN+
- Announcers: Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy