Big 12 Championship game scenarios after Oklahoma upset by Oklahoma State
Here are all the teams in the Big 12 who can play for a conference championship after Week 10.
By John Buhler
Bedlam was madness, as the Oklahoma State Cowboys beat their arch rival one last time in Stillwater before the Oklahoma Sooners go to the SEC along with the Texas Longhorns next year. Oklahoma State improved to 7-2 on the season and 5-1 in conference play in the thrilling 27-24 victory. Oklahoma stumbled to 7-2 on the year, but only 4-2 in conference play. OU will need some help now...
So with Bedlam bringing pure chaos to the upper echelon of the Big 12, let's take a look at who all can conceivably get to Arlington to play for either a New Year's Six Bowl berth, or an unprecedented trip to the College Football Playoff if you are Texas, the only one-loss team left in this particular Power Five conference. This league is wild and is only get wilder once the Four Corners universities arrive.
For the sake of simplicity, newcomers UCF and Cincinnati are eliminated from conference title bout conversations as they are 1-5 and 0-6 in conference play, respectively. At 2-4 in Big 12 play, teams like TCU, Houston, BYU and Baylor are going to need to win out and have something miraculous go their way to get in at 5-4. As for Texas Tech at 3-3, the Red Raiders are only two games back, baby!
Prepare to break your brain into millions of little pieces over this. I did this work so you won't have to.
Big 12 standings after Oklahoma State's upset of Oklahoam in Week 10
Here are the Big 12 standings after the Bedlam Series and heading into the Week 11 slate.
- Texas Longhorns 8-1 (5-1)
- Oklahoma State Cowboys: 7-2 (5-1)
- Kansas Jayhawks: 7-2 (4-2)
- Kansas State Wildcats: 6-3 (4-2)
- Oklahoma Sooners: 7-2 (4-2)
- West Virginia Mountaineers: 6-3 (4-2)
- Iowa State Cyclones: 5-4 (4-2)
- Texas Tech Red Raiders: 4-5 (3-3)
- TCU Horned Frogs: 4-5 (2-4)
- Houston Cougars: 4-5 (2-4)
- BYU Cougars: 5-4 (2-4)
- Baylor Bears: 3-6 (2-4)
- UCF Knights: 4-5 (1-5)
- Cincinnati Bearcats: 2-7 (0-6)
If the season ended today, it would be Texas vs. Oklahoma State in the Big 12 Championship game. They are both 5-1 in conference play. Since they don't play each other this season, if either of these two teams win out to get to 8-1 in Big 12 play, Texas and Oklahoma State will be going to Arlington. Texas' one loss in league play is to OU at Red River. The Pokes' lone loss was to Iowa State by seven.
There are five teams with 4-2 marks through six conference games in the Big 12. Those teams are Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma, West Virginia and Iowa State. Let's look at their title bout chances.
Kansas' two losses on the year are to Texas and Oklahoma State, so the Jayhawks need for both of them to lose two more conference games to take their spot. Kansas owns the tiebreaker over Iowa State and Oklahoma. The Jayhawks still have to play Texas Tech, Kansas State and Cincinnati. If the Jayhawks win out to get to 10-2 (7-2), they need to see Texas or OKST finish with 9-3 (6-3) records.
Kansas State is also 4-2 in conference play, but has an additional loss in the non-conference to old Big Eight rival Missouri. That won't prevent the Wildcats from getting to Arlington, but possibly to the NY6 should they win out. Texas Tech is their best win in conference play, as they have beaten up on bottom-feeders. They have lost to OSU and Texas with Baylor, Kansas and Iowa State games left.
Oklahoma may be in a better spot than Kansas State, and even Kansas, all things considered. The Sooners own the head-to-head tiebreaker over Texas, but suffered losses to Kansas and Oklahoma State in back-to-back games. The Sooners' toughest game left is home vs. West Virginia with at games at BYU and vs. TCU remaining. OU fans need to root for Texas to lose, as well as with Kansas.
West Virginia may be 6-3 on the year, 4-2 in Big 12 play and going bowling under Neal Brown's direction, shockingly, but the Mountaineers are going to need some help to get to Arlington. Their best win in conference play is over Texas Tech with losses to Oklahoma State ... and Houston. A win over Oklahoma would be massive, as the 'Eers have very winnable games left vs. Baylor and Cincy.
Iowa State went 1-2 in the non-conference, but has played fairly well in league play at 4-2. The Cyclones own the head-to-head tiebreaker over Oklahoma State, but do not with regards to Oklahoma and Kansas. They have a tough end to the season with road dates at BYU and K-State with a home game vs. Texas in-between. Shockingly, an 8-4 (7-2) Iowa State could really get to Arlington.
Texas Tech will need a prayer and then some to get to 6-3 and make the conference championship. The Red Raiders went 1-2 in the non-conference. Their wins in league play are over Houston, Baylor and BYU. Their conference defeats are to West Virignia, Kansas State and BYU. They still have to play at Kansas, UCF and at Texas to end the season. The Red Raiders will need a miracle and then some.
Overall, Texas and Oklahoma State are in the best shape to get to Arlington. The Longhorns have to play at TCU and at Iowa State before finishing the year at home vs. Texas Tech. Despite potential weirdness happening at Ames, this team should go 11-1 (8-1), make it to Arlington and be playing for a trip to the playoff. Then again, we have yet to see the Steve Sarkisian special of a game this season.
Ultimately, it would take an even bigger disaster out of Mike Gundy's Pokes to not go to Arlington. Oklahoma State's remaining games are at UCF, at Houston and home vs. BYU. They should go 10-2 (8-1) this season and be playing for a real shot at an NY6 bowl. However, this team did lose to South Alabama and we know to never trust a Gundy-led team when they are a favorite of though of highly.
Oklahoma State and Texas have easily the best shots of making it to the Big 12 Championship game. If not them, then I would say either Oklahoma, Kansas, Kansas State or Iowa State are your best bets.