Big 12 record in 2024 NCAA Tournament (Updated after First Round)
The Big 12 brought an octet of teams to March Madness this year, tying the SEC for the most bids in 2024. They could have had more if not for the unfortunate snub to Oklahoma.
Houston emerged as the cream of the crop during the regular season to command the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament. But the rest of the conference looked strong with Iowa State, Baylor and Kansas picking up top-4 seeds as well. BYU and Texas Tech easily made the cut along with Texas and TCU.
Has the tournament performance for the Big 12 lived up to the number and strength of bids?
Big 12 record in 2024 March Madness
After First Round: 5-3
No. 2 seed Iowa State blasted No. 15 seed South Dakota State, 82-65, to open play for the Big 12. The Cyclones were feeling it going 57.9 percent from the field with contributions across the lineup.
No. 4 seed Kansas won their first-round game with the most controversial ending of the tournament so far. The Jayhawks were in a battle with No. 13 seed Samford in the final minute when the refs called a clean block as a foul. The important thing for Kansas is they survived, 93-89, despite their injury woes.
No. 6 seed BYU can't say the same. The Cougars suffered one of the first big upsets of March Madness with a 71-67 loss to No. 11 seed Duquesne.
It wasn't a good day to be a Big Ten No. 6 seed because Texas Tech suffered the same fate. No. 11 seed NC State took down the Red Raiders, 80-67. The Wolfpack scored 42 points in the paint, if you're wondering how that happened.
No. 7 seed Texas didn't have any touble with their matchup against No. 10 seed Colorado State. The Rams had just beat Virginia in a low-scoring First Four game then decided to play a bit too much like the Cavaliers. The Longhorns held CSU to just 11 points in the first half.
On Friday, No. 3 seed Baylor easily dispatched No. 14 seed Colgate, 92-67, behind Jalen Bridges' 23 points. The Bears shot 53.3 percent from beyond the arc.
If there was any worry about No. 1 seed Houston feeling a little bit too much like 2023 Purdue, that was put to bed quickly against No. 16 seed Longwood. The Cougars ran away with an 86-46 victory, limiting the Lancers to 16 poits in the first half.
The Big 12 was one game away from an undefeated Friday, but No. 9 seed TCU blew it. No. 8 seed Utah State took down the Horned Frogs, 88-72.
If you want to increase the excitement of watching March Madness, FanDuel has a $200 promo for new users. Just click this link and sign up for FanDuel, deposit at least $10 into your account, and wager $5 on ANY March Madness game. If you do that, you get $200 in bonus bets which you can use to bet on anything you want, including the NCAA Tournament. It's the best offer on the best sports betting app out there, so sign up for FanDuel today and get your bet in now before this offer ends.