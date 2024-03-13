Big 12 Tournament locations for 2024, 2025, 2026 and beyond
No month is more synonymous with a sport than March is with college basketball. The beginning of spring is the culmination of a long season that begins in October, but it's more than just the NCAA Tournament that makes March mad. Championship Week (which really lasts about two weeks) is even more saturated with wall-to-wall basketball than the week following Selection Sunday, as nearly every Division I team puts its season on the line in its respective conference tournament.
It doesn't matter whether you're a fan of the bluest of blue bloods or a team full of little-known walk-ons, there's something for everyone when conference tournament play gets underway. When it comes to fierce competition and quality of play, though, there's nothing that compares to the Big 12 Tournament.
The Big 12 has been the best and deepest college basketball conference in the country for quite a while, and that remains true this year. The conference is actually even stronger than usual thanks to new additions Houston, who is currently ranked No. 1 in the country, BYU, who has been quietly outstanding all year, and Cincinnati and UCF, both of whom have proven to be well-coached, tough outs all season long.
Conference realignment will continue to reshape the sports landscape, as both Oklahoma and Texas will be leaving next year for the SEC. The Big 12 won't miss a beat, though, as Arizona, Utah, Colorado, and Arizona State will be joining the fold.
This year's Big 12 Tournament is already underway, so unless you have the means to drop everything and jet to Kansas City on short notice, this may not be the year that you get to take in the action in person. For fans of the incoming Big 12 members, as well as current fans who are thinking of experiencing the action firsthand, read on to find out where the tournament will be in future years.
Where is the 2024 Big 12 Tournament?
This year's tournament is being held at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri.
Completed in 2007, the nearly 19,000-seat capacity venue was originally known as the Sprint Center, before rebranding due to the merger of Sprint and T-Mobile in 2020. In addition to hosting the Big 12 Tournament every year but 2009 (when the event was held in Oklahoma City) and 2020 (when it was canceled due to the COVID pandemic), the T-Mobile Center also hosts numerous concerts and non-conference Kansas Jayhawks games, and is touted on visitkc.com as the fifth-busiest arena in the United States.
Fans attending the Big 12 Tournament should also check out the National Collegiate Basketball Hall of Fame, which is located on-site. The Hall of Fame is a blast, with plenty of interactive experiences and opportunities to learn about the history of college basketball.
Big 12 Tournament locations for 2025, 2026 and beyond
Just as Madison Square Garden has served as the permanent host for the Big East Tournament, the T-Mobile Center has taken over as the only place to catch postseason Big 12 basketball.
We've already mentioned how the arena has hosted nearly every Big 12 Tournament since it opened over 16 years ago, but Kansas City has actually been the primary home for the Big 12 Tournament since Paul Pierce and the Jayhawks won the conference's inaugural tournament title in 1997 at KC's Kemper Arena.
Big 12 Commissioner Brett Yormark announced recently that both the men's and women's tournaments would be staying in place through at least 2031, ensuring that the link between Kansas City and the Big 12 Tournament will remain for at least another seven years.