Big East Tournament locations for 2024, 2025, 2026 and beyond
The Big East Tournament got underway Wednesday, and it wasted no time in showcasing the madness of March. Ninth-seeded Xavier pulled out a nail-biter over Butler, 7-seed Providence took care of business against former coach Ed Cooley and Georgetown, and in the game of the day, 6-seed Villanova pulled its NCAA Tournament hopes out of the fire by stealing away what would have been Depaul's first conference win with a late Justin Moore three-pointer.
The Big East Tournament always delivers. From Walter Berry's chase-down block to seal the title for St. John's in 1986, to Syracuse's sextuple overtime win over UConn in 2009 and Kemba Walker's game-winning stepback to beat Pitt one year later, there have been many incredible moments in the Big East Tournament that still resonate so many years later.
Though Syracuse and Pitt are long gone, having left the Big East for the ACC in 2013, the conference is still a basketball powerhouse. Defending national champion UConn has earned the top seed in the Big East Tournament with an 18-2 conference record, while Creighton and Marquette, who are both also ranked in the top 10 nationally, finished just two games back.
Despite being by far the most successful Big East program in recent years, UConn hasn't won the Big East Tournament title since Kemba took them on a magical run 14 years ago that ultimately culminated in the Huskies not only cutting down the Big East Tournament nets, but winning the whole ball of wax three weeks later.
Where is the 2024 Big East Tournament?
As it has been since 1983, the Big East Tournament is being held at the most famous arena in sports, Madison Square Garden in New York City. The Garden has hosted the conference's flagship event since its fourth year of existence, with the first three years taking place, in order, at the Providence Civic Center, the Carrier Dome in Syracuse, and the Hartford Civic Center. This year marks the 42nd consecutive year that MSG is hosting, by far the longest streak of any pairing between conference tournament and location.
Big East Tournament locations for 2025, 2026, and beyond
There's no reason to believe that the Big East Tournament will ever leave Madison Square Garden. As of now, the conference's contract with MSG runs through 2028, meaning there are at least four more years after the current tournament concludes that fans of the 11 teams previously mentioned will be able to make the pilgrimage to midtown Manhattan. It also wouldn't be a surprise to hear an announcement in the next year or two that the longstanding partnership has been extended even further into the future.