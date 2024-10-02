3 big man trade targets the Knicks still can’t ignore after KAT blockbuster
The New York Knicks have had one of their most successful offseasons in franchise history after acquiring Mikal Bridges and Karl-Anthony Towns. Though they parted ways with Bojan Bogdanovic, Julius Randle, and Donte DiVincenzo, the Knicks have positioned themselves as serious contenders, now holding the third-best odds to win the NBA Championship.
However, an issue remains unresolved: Mitchell Robinson's lingering ankle injury, which has delayed his return until early January.
Though the Knicks currently have Precious Achiuwa and Jericho Sims as backup options at center, they might explore trading Robinson for a more reliable option. Here are three potential players the Knicks could pursue to solidify their bench.
3. Walker Kessler
Walker Kessler has been linked to the Knicks since early August, and a potential trade involving the Utah Jazz makes logical sense for both teams. The Jazz recently drafted Duke center Kyle Filipowski, signaling a possible future replacement for Kessler, which could make him expendable. Kessler would be an ideal backup to Karl-Anthony Towns, offering similar rebounding abilities to Robinson while providing an offensive boost, averaging 8.1 points per game compared to Robinson’s 5.6. His ability to finish around the rim and his overall versatility would add depth to the Knicks’ frontcourt.
Though Robinson excels defensively, especially in steals and blocks, Kessler’s superior offensive production and durability make him an excellent fit for the Knicks’ rotation. Kessler played more than 65 games last season, proving his reliability. Robinson, on the other hand, would immediately elevate the Jazz’s defensive presence, which ranked among the worst in the league last season, making this trade mutually beneficial for both teams looking to upgrade different aspects of their rosters.
2. Nick Richards
Nick Richards, coming off his best season with the Charlotte Hornets, is another intriguing option for the Knicks, offering substantial upside. Averaging 9.7 points and 8 rebounds per game, Richards has shown steady growth throughout his four-year career in the NBA. With the Hornets likely moving Mark Williams into the starting center role, Richards could be available and would fit perfectly as a backup big man in New York. His relentless offensive rebounding and ability to clean up around the basket with putback dunks would seamlessly integrate into the Knicks’ high-energy second unit.
Standing at 7-feet tall with a 7-foot-4 wingspan, Richards brings similar shot-blocking and rim-protecting capabilities as Robinson, while also providing better offensive consistency. His athleticism and ability to finish strong around the basket make him an asset off the bench. Richards could even start in select games when Karl-Anthony Towns needs rest, giving the Knicks flexibility in their frontcourt rotation while maintaining high defensive intensity and rebounding prowess.
1. Goga Bitadze
Goga Bitadze was closely linked to the New York Knicks during the 2024 free agency period after the team failed to re-sign Isaiah Hartenstein, signaling their need for another backup center. Although Bitadze ultimately re-signed with the Orlando Magic, he remains buried in the depth chart as the third-string center behind Wendell Carter Jr. and Moritz Wagner. Bitadze has had limited opportunities to showcase his talent, but his untapped potential remains one of the reasons why the Knicks were drawn to him during the offseason. Adding him to the roster could be a low-risk, high-reward move.
The Magic boast a deep roster, and Robinson’s eventual return would help them stay competitive in a now-stacked Eastern Conference. For the Knicks, acquiring Bitadze would bring added mobility and size to the bench, while relieving Precious Achiuwa of the burden of playing extended minutes at the center position. Bitadze’s ability to catch lob passes and defend the paint would provide the Knicks with a reliable backup big man who can anchor their defense while adding more depth and versatility to their frontcourt rotation.