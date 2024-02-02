Big Ten and SEC take another step towards ruining college football
The Big Ten and SEC have taken it upon themselves to save college football after nearly ruining it.
By John Buhler
Tim Robinson in a hot dog suit is really all I can think about right now. The creator of I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson famously crashed a hot dog mobile through a store window and said, "We're all trying to find the guy who did this!" Bless up, my man. So what does this have to do with college football? Well, the Big Ten and the SEC are up to some interesting shenanigans, I must say.
ESPN's Pete Thamel reported on Friday afternoon that, "The SEC and Big Ten are set to announce that they are setting up an advisory committee. It's expected to look at the entire college sports landscape and solutions within it."
While I certainly applaud Greg Sankey and Tony Petitti for stepping up to the plate, aren't their leagues largely responsible for the latest wave of conference realignment?
It all started when Sankey poached Oklahoma and Texas from the Big 12. Not to be outdone, Petitti's feckless predecessor Kevin Warren decided that UCLA and USC needed to join the Big Ten. That opened up the floodgates. It resulted in five teams going up a level, two falling back, 17 teams changing Power Five leagues and one Power Five league completely biting the dust. That's what's up.
While we try to figure out who all did this, look no further than the Power Two of the Big Ten and SEC.
I want to believe Petitti and Sankey will look out for college football's best interest, but I am not an idiot. There is no reason for the frog to help the scorpion cross the pond. Been there, done that...
The Big Ten and SEC are going to team up to try and save college sports
These are the two most powerful leagues in college athletics, and it is not even close. Between the two of them, they will have 34 member institutions, many of whom are blue-bloods on either the gridiron or the hardwood. Even the teams who aren't particularly good at either are exceptional at baseball. This has the makings of a college football super league, but the fans do not want this, man.
Because the NCAA is about as useful as a rain-soaked, wet paper bag, league commissioners and television executives will have to take things into their own hands to keep the money tree alive, as well as grow the financial pie. There needs to be a sports czar or something, just like we all need a million dollars in our bank accounts. Will the real college commissioner please stand up, please stand up?
While we have been presented problems and offered no solutions, here is my best argument for what needs to happen. It starts with scheduling uniformity between the Power Four and conferences of the exact same size. We are talking about nine-game conference schedules in all four leagues with something like 18 to 20 teams in each league. You basically create an AFC/ NFC, and go from there.
You create something like a 16-team playoff, a format that allows the Group of Five to get a team or two in. From there, each Power Four league's champion gets an AQ bid and the rest of the playoff spots go out to at-large teams. Each league will play its nine-game schedule and then fill out the rest of its schedule with three other competitive balance games with the three other Power Four leagues.
Premeditated scheduling uniformity and a united television broadcasting plan will take this sport we love so much to the next level. While I would attest that Sankey and Petitti should be part of the equation in trying to figure this out, this is too big of a task for even two very intelligent men. It will take a collaborative effort with the love of college football and college athletics at its very core.
I want this to work out, but I have a feeling everybody else will be left in the dust to rot and die.