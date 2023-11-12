Big Ten Championship Game scenarios: Michigan vs. Ohio State, Iowa in drivers seat
The Big Ten standings had a chance to experience a shake-up in Week 11 with Michigan facing off with Penn State. However, the Wolverines didn't let the Nittany Lions or the noise around their head coach derail their path to the Big Ten title game.
Michigan outlasted Penn State en route to a 24-15 victory that keeps them on a collision course with the rival Buckeyes.
But that wasn't the only Big Ten action. Ohio State blasted Michigan State and Iowa shut out Rutgers to set the stage for the final weeks of conference action.
Big Ten standings after Week 11
Big Ten East
- Ohio State: 10-0 (7-0)
- Michigan: 10-0 (9-0)
- Penn State: 8-2 (5-2)
- Maryland: 6-4 (3-4)
- Rutgers: 6-4 (3-4)
- Michigan State: 3-7 (1-6)
- Indiana: 3-7 (1-6)
Ohio State and Michigan both simply need to beat the other. Even if upset losses to Minnesota or Maryland respectively would endanger their College Football Playoff hopes, the only thing that matters is The Game.
Penn State is eliminated from the Big Ten title game race because even if the Buckeyes and Wolverines both lose their next game, one of them will come out of the regular-season finale with a victory.
Big Ten West
- Iowa: 8-2 (5-2)
- Northwestern: 5-5 (3-4)
- Nebraska: 5-5 (3-4)
- Wisconsin: 5-5 (3-4)
- Illinois: 5-5 (3-4)
- Minnesota: 5-5 (3-4)
- Purdue: 3-7 (2-5)
Big Ten Championship Game scenarios going into Week 12
The Big Ten West is....well, you can see.
Iowa is in the drivers' seat with a 5-2 conference record while five of the remaining six teams in the division have a 3-4 record. The Hawkeyes would need to lose both of their final games to Illinois and Nebraska in order for any of the rest to have a chance. Their next win clinches a berth.
Northwestern has head-to-head tiebreakers over Wisconsin, and Minnesota. They still have to play Purdue.
Nebraska has head-to-head tie breakers over Northwestern and Illinois with games against Wisconsin and Iowa remaining.
Wisconsin has lost four of their last five. They have a head-to-head tiebreaker over Illinois with Nebraska and Minnesota still to come.
Even with three wins in their last four, Illinois only has a head-to-head tiebreaker over Minnesota. They finish with Iowa and Northwestern.
Minnesota holds a tiebreaker over Iowa but they have to bear Ohio State and Wisconsin before the end of the season to use it.
So right now, the Big Ten title game matchup is pretty firmly pointed towards Iowa vs. Ohio State or Michigan.