Big Ten record in 2024 NCAA Tournament (Updated after First Round)
The Big Ten didn't put the most teams in March Madness this year (that distinction belonged to the SEC). However, the conference is among the most well-represented with six in the field.
Purdue captured a No. 1 seed while Illinois, Wisconsin, Michigan State, Northwestern and Nebraska also made the Big Dance.
Getting teams into the tournament isn't as important as winning games in the tournament. How is the Big Ten doing?
Big Ten record in 2024 March Madness
After First Round: 4-2
No. 3 seed Illinois had a little bit of trouble with No. 14 seed Moorehead State in the first half but they pulled away in the second half for an 85-69 victory. Marcus Domask became the first player with a triple-double in the NCAA tournament since Ja Morant in 2019. Terrence Shannon dropped 26 and Dain Dainja came through with 21 points off the bench.
Tom Izzo proved he simply does not lose in the First Round as his No. 9 seed Michigan State Spartans bested No. 8 seed Mississippi State, 69-51. Izzo is now 20-6 in the opening round of the tournament.
The good times rolled on Friday as No. 9 seed Northwestern forced overtime with No. 8 seed FAU and prevailed, 77-65. Brooks Barnhizer, who had a double-double, hit the game-tying layup with nine seconds remaining. Then Ryan Langborg scored 12 of his 27 points in overtime to put the Wildcats over the top.
The Big Ten's perfect record didn't last though. No. 8 seed Nebraska was looking for their first-ever NCAA Tournament win and they'll have to keep on looking. No. 9 seed Texas A&M trounced the Cornhuskers, 98-83. They remain the only Power 5 team without a victory in the tournament, sitting at 0-8 all-time.
No. 1 seed Purdue has fallen victim to three double-digit seeds in the last three years, including last year's stunning loss to No. 16 seed FDU. There was no repeat this year. The Boilermakers left no doubt, blowing out No. 16 seed Grambling State, 78-50. Zach Edey made a statement with 30 points and 21 rebounds.
The First Round ended with disappointment for No. 5 seed Wisconsin though. The Badgers fell behind early to No. 12 seed James Madison and couldn't make up the difference, falling 72-61.
