Big Ten rivals react to Jim Harbaugh's punishment: That's it?
The Big Ten hit Jim Harbaugh with a three-game sideline ban over sign-stealing allegations, leaving rival fans to wonder why the punishment wasn't more harsh.
There is still a long way to go before the Michigan sign-stealing scandal is fully resolved, with an NCAA investigation underway. But on Friday, the Big Ten took the first steps to punish Michigan by suspending head coach Jim Harbaugh from in-game coaching for the remainder of the regular season.
Harbaugh will be banned from the sidelines for three games. However, he will be allowed to coach the Wolverines during the week, including formulating gameplans and running practice.
So it's a suspension, sort of, but not a full one. And the Big Ten left the punishment at that, so the Wolverines are still eligibile to play in the conference title game and they've retained their victories from this season with alleged sign-stealer Connor Stalions on the sideline.
While rival Big Ten fans were happy to see the conference do something to punish Michigan, they weren't over the moon about the extent of the punishment.
The rest of college football Twitter had some fun with the news.
Michigan still has to face Penn State, Maryland and Ohio State before the end of the regular season. Saturday's game against the Nittany Lions is just hours away and short of an injunction preventing the Big Ten's punishment from taking effect, Harbaugh won't be on the sideline.
The Wolverines also aren't free and clear after this Harbaugh discipline either. This was simply the Big Ten punishing Michigan for violating the league's sportsmanship policy. The NCAA is currently investigating the alleged sign-stealing operation. Additional, potentially more drastic punishment could follow once that is concluded. That investigation is reportedly being fast-tracked to potentially wrap up before the end of the year.
So strap in, this story is only just beginning. There are more twists and turns to come as the lawyers and the NCAA get involved.