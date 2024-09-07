Big-time Yankees reinforcements arrive at perfect time
By Lior Lampert
Timing is everything, and the New York Yankees are the latest example.
Losers of three of their past five series heading into their three-game with the Chicago Cubs, the Bronx Bombers have struggled of late. However, their fortunes have changed at Wrigley Field, coinciding with the return of two crucial pitching staff members: Clarke Schmidt and Ian Hamilton.
New York activated Schmidt and Hamilton from their respective stints on the 60-day injured list. They designated right-handers Phil Bickford and Nick Burdi for assignment in corresponding moves.
For more news and rumors, check out MLB Insider Robert Murray’s work on The Baseball Insiders podcast, subscribe to The Moonshot, our weekly MLB newsletter, and join the discord to get the inside scoop between now and the MLB offseason.
Yankees get big-time reinforcements via Clarke Schmidt and Ian Hamilton at the perfect time
Schmidt and Hamilton missed the first contest of the series against the Cubs. Nonetheless, the vibes surrounding their anticipated comebacks propelled a reeling Yanks club. Moreover, the former made his reinsertion into New York's starting rotation felt in the team's 2-0 victory on Saturday.
A right lat strain shelved Schmidt for three-plus months. He took the mound in Chicago for the first time since May 26th, posting 4.2 scoreless, allowing only four hits and striking out two batters. The 28-year-old looked no worse for wear, which should bode well for the Yankees.
Meanwhile, Hamilton was sidelined since mid-June by the same issue. Similarly, his right lat prompted an extensive absence, albeit a shorter timeline than Schmidt. Nevertheless, the veteran reliever is back in the mix, though he has yet to appear versus the Cubs.
Before landing on the IL, Hamilton was 0-1 with a 4.55 ERA, 1.584 WHIP and 30 punch-outs across 29.2 innings of work. His presence in the bullpen gives the Yankees another experienced, reliable arm they can lean on, something they've lacked sans him.
Hamilton and Schmidt rejoining the Yankees couldn't come at a better juncture in the MLB campaign. It'll be an all-hands-on-deck effort between their neck-and-neck race for the American League East crown with the Baltimore Orioles and their recent skid.