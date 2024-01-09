Biggest blowout in College Football Playoff history
It was not that long ago that we saw the biggest blowout in College Football Playoff history.
By John Buhler
With the No. 1 Michigan Wolverines doing pretty much whatever they want vs. the No. 2 Washington Huskies during the College Football Playoff National Championship game, does this have the potential to be the biggest blowout in CFP history? Well, the Wolverines have a ways to go, as they need to beat the Huskies by way more than just 50 points. Just ask Georgia about how that goes...
Last College Football Playoff National Championship game, the undefeated No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs destroyed the No. 3 TCU Horned Frogs in Los Angeles to the tune of 65-7. The 58-point bludgeoning came after two great national semifinals. Georgia needed a missed Ohio State field to win the Peach Bowl, while TCU needed Michigan to self-destruct to win the Fiesta Bowl in their New Year's Six Bowls.
It was a combination of things that led to such a massive blowout in favor of the Dawgs. The reigning national champions had not lost a game in over a year. TCU went 12-0 during the regular season but fell to Kansas State in the Big 12 Championship game. The Horned Frogs were a plucky team but simply did not have the talent on the defensive side of the ball to keep Georgia out of the end zone.
It got so bad for the Horned Frogs that Georgia players actually ate chicken wings during the game...
To think this 58-point victory was not going to be eclipsed would have made sense. However, Georgia actually bested its biggest bowl game victory ever a little more than a week ago. No. 6 Georgia obliterated No. 5 Florida State to the tune of 63-3 in the Orange Bowl. Pretty much everyone under the sun opted out for the Seminoles. Everybody who did not transfer tried to go play for Georgia.
You basically need a perfect storm to see a blowout quite like those. A juggernaut team needs to face a team that greatly overachieved the talent of its personnel, or go up against one that has more quit in it than Bobby Hill. Michigan is definitely the more talented team playing in this year's national championship, but it is not like Washington is without dudes. Plenty of their stars will be drafted high.
Ultimately, you need a team that is prolific in all three phases of the game firing on all cylinders vs. a team where everything hits the fan at the same time. That is what happened to TCU last year vs. Georgia, and that is kind of what happened for Florida State vs. the Dawgs this past season. Washington has more fight in them than the 'Noles did vs. UGA, but this one could get so very ugly.
The best way to not be blown out is to hold onto the football and score touchdowns over field goals.