Biggest blowout in World Series history
Fans expect World Series games to be close, but blowouts have happened before.
Game 4 of the 2023 World Series between the Texas Rangers and Arizona Diamondbacks got out of hand, to say the least.
Despite playing in Phoenix and having the series at just 2-1, things snowballed badly for the D-Backs in a crucial game to keep hopes alive. Corey Seager started putting things out of reach with a two-run home run in the second inning, but that lead grew to 10-0 in the third with a three-run shot from Marcus Semien.
Arizona was able to answer with a single run, but still trailed 11-1 late in the game.
And that had fans wondering about the biggest blowouts in World Series history, and if this was up there with those.
The biggest blowout in World Series history came in Game 2 of the Fall Classic all the way back in 1936 between the New York Yankees and New York Giants. The Bronx Bombers walked away with a massive 18-4 win in that game, the largest margin of victory in the history of the championship series in MLB. Interestingly enough, the Yankees actually lost Game 1 of that series to the Giants, but carried the momentum from the Game 2 blowout to win the championship in six games.
Incidentally, the Yankees were involved in the second-biggest blowout in World Series history, but on the other side. That came in the 2001 World Series against the Diamondbacks as Arizona blasted New York in Game 6 with a 15-2 victory, keeping them alive in the series and paving the way for the famous Luis Gonzalez walk-off off of Mariano Rivera to win Game 7 and the series.
Here's a look at the five biggest blowouts in World Series history:
Year/Game
Winning Team
Losing Team
Final Score
1936, Game 2
New York Yankees
New York Giants
18-4
2001, Game 6
Arizona Diamondbacks
New York Yankees
15-2
1960, Game 2
New York Yankees
Pittsburgh Pirates
16-3
2007, Game 1
Boston Red Sox
Colorado Rockies
13-1
1982, Game 6
St. Louis Cardinals
Milwaukee Brewers
13-1
Additionally, there were three more 12-run wins prior to 1970 as the Detroit Tigers beat the Cardinals 13-1 in Game 6 of the 1968 series, the Yankees beat the Pirates by 12 in Game 6 of the 1960 Fall Classic (another blowout in that series), and the Yankees also beat the Giants 13-1 in Game 5 of the 1951 World Series.