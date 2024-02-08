Biggest comeback in Super Bowl history: 28-3 and more
There is nothing more dramatic in the Super Bowl than an epic comeback. Here are the five biggest rallies in the history of the big game.
Don't call it a comeback. Sports fans love seeing an incredible comeback to win a game, especially when a championship is on the line. The Super Bowl has been grounds to many such instances.
Atlanta Falcons fans will never live down the 28-3 debacle from Super Bowl LI as that defeat has haunted all parties involved, including current San Francisco 49ers' head coach Kyle Shanahan, in the years since New England stormed back to win it all. Let's take a look back at the five biggest comebacks in Super Bowl history, including the aforementioned 28-3.
Biggest comebacks in Super Bowl history
Super Bowl
Winning Team
Losing Team
Largest Deficit
Final Score
Comeback Margin
LI
New England Patriots
Atlanta Falcons
28-3 In 3rd Quarter
34-28
25 Points
LIV
Kansas City Chiefs
San Francisco 49ers
20-10 In 4th Quarter
31-20
10 Points
XLIX
New England Patriots
Seattle Seahawks
24-14 In 4th Quarter
28-24
10 Points
XLIV
New Orleans Saints
Indianapolis Colts
10-0 At Halftime
31-17
10 Points
XXII
Washington Redskins
Denver Broncos
10-0 In 2nd Quarter
42-10
10 Points
No comeback has come nearly as close to the epic 28-3 rally by the Patriots, which may remain untouched in Super Bowl history for a long time. The next four comebacks on the list were all by teams down 10, although they achieved their comebacks at various stages of the game.
It is interesting to note that the previous Super Bowl matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and San Francisco 49ers also falls on this list. The 49ers led by 10 entering the fourth quarter before Kansas City scored the final 21 points of the game to secure their first Lombardi Trophy in three years.
The Patriots also had a 10-point Super Bowl comeback on their resume when they rallied from 1 24-14 deficit in the fourth quarter to stun the Seattle Seahawks 28-24 in Super Bowl XLIX. That game is notable as it was the one where Pete Carroll opted not to run with Marshawn Lynch at the one-yard line for the potential go-ahead score, instead allowing Russell Wilson to throw a pass that was picked off by Malcolm Butler.
Another memorable 10-point comeback came in Super Bowl XLIV, when the New Orleans Saints entered the locker room down 10-0 to the Indianapolis Colts. Head coach Sean Payton called for a surprise onside kick (now known colloquially as the "Ambush Kick") to start the second half and the momentum swung completely in favor of the Saints, who outscored Indianapolis 31-7 after the break to win their first title.