The biggest comeback in NBA Finals history
By Curt Bishop
Sports are always full of twists and turns, and sometimes even a great comeback story.
Comebacks are always fun to witness. Seeing a team down by a ton of points, goals, or runs, depending on the sport, and erasing that deficit to ultimately win is always quite special.
With the NBA Finals set to begin tonight, it's time to look back at the greatest comeback in finals history. This year, the finals will feature the Boston Celtics and Dallas Mavericks.
There may be a big comeback or two that takes place in this series, but it remains to be seen if it will top the most recent one.
The biggest comeback in a single game in NBA Finals history was actually made by the Celtics themselves in 2008.
During Game 4 of the series against the rival Los Angeles Lakers, the Celtics faced a 24-point deficit with 6:40 remaining in the second quarter. They ultimately trimmed the deficit to 18 points by halftime but then found themselves down 20 with 6:04 in the third quarter.
However, they went on a 31-15 run in the third quarter and pulled within two points of the Lakers. The fourth quarter is when things got serious though. In the final five minutes, Boston went on a 21-3 run and ended up defeating the Lakers 97-91.
Eddie House hit two 3-pointers during that run replacing an injured Rajon Rondo. Leon Powe's jumper ultimately tied the game at 73 points apiece. House then hit an 18-foot jumper with 4:07 remaining in the game to put the Celtics on top for the first time.
Paul Pierce led the way with 20 points, while Ray Allen scored 19 and James Posey scored 18. Kevin Garnett had 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.
Boston would go on to win the series in six games after their Game 4 victory gave them a 3-1 series lead.