3 biggest comebacks in Golden State Warriors history
If the Golden State Warriors bounce back and have a deep playoff run after early season struggles, it would be a massive comeback. It wouldn't be the biggest of their franchise's history, though.
By Kevin Reyes
As one of the most historic franchises in NBA history, the Golden State Warriors have been on the giving and receiving end of some historic turnarounds. From historic playoff rallies to deflating playoff embarrassments. From iconic comebacks to blown leads, the Warriors have seen it all.
Just this season, the Warriors will need some of that comeback magic to keep their championship aspirations alive. Currently sitting at 33-28, ninth place in the Western Conference, they will need to withstand a lot of adversity and them making a deep playoff run could be deemed as a bounce back.
If you're just judging from this season, the Warriors have blown many leads, namely a 24-point advantage against the Sacramento Kings in the In-Season Tournament, and a 15-point lead against the Los Angeles Clippers. However, the proof is in the pudding, and Golden State has shown they're capable of doing the same thing.
Here are the three biggest comebacks in Golden State Warriors franchise history:
3. 27-point 3rd quarter rally against the Toronto Raptors (Dec. 3, 2013)
The Toronto Raptors struggled in the second half of 2012-13 after acquiring Rudy Gay in a trade and didn't start the 2013-14 any better at 6-10. They came into this game at Oracle Arena having lost three in a row against a solid Golden State team that was in the phase of being a competitive playoff matchup, but not at championship level. The start of this game proved that.
They got it going early, taking a 36-19 lead after the first 12 minutes off a 22-5 run and 11 points in the period by Kyle Lowry. After a Lowry pull-up mid-range with 9:20 left in the third quarter, Toronto was up 75-48, a 27-point lead. The Raptors were flowing like they hadn't flowed until that point, as it was the first time in the season that they scored over 60 points in any half. Golden State mounted some resistance in the remainder of the period but were still down by 18 after three.
But, the fourth quarter was a different story, as they outscored Toronto 42-15 in the final 12 minutes, with 26 of those points coming from the Splash Brothers, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. Thompson had four of his six 3s in that stretch, and the Warriors as a team had eight in the quarter — one by Draymond Green, who was playing at small forward with David Lee and Jermaine O'Neal (credited for the speech that helped them turn the game around) because 2013 basketball, brought Golden State within 10, and another by Curry, off an O'Neal offensive rebound, gave them a 101-99 lead with three minutes left, their first since they were up 4-2. Harrison Barnes capped off the rally with a three of his own with 47.2 left to put the Warriors up 109-103.
Curry led the effort with 27 points and 10 dimes, getting the offense going as the Raptors doubled him for most of the second half when he received a ball screen. Thompson added 22 points and seven assists, while Lee chipped in 18, and three other Warriors scored in double figures. DeMar DeRozan scored 26 points in the loss, while Lowry had 20 points and nine assists.
It was the first sign of things to come in regards to the Warriors being capable of offensive explosions and cutting big deficits. It was especially surreal to look at given the energy from the crowd, who made the Roaracle name proud at a time when the franchise wasn't a known commodity. Shame they left it. If you want to reminisce, this is a must-watch.