3 biggest comebacks in Golden State Warriors history
If the Golden State Warriors bounce back and have a deep playoff run after early season struggles, it would be a massive comeback. It wouldn't be the biggest of their franchise's history, though.
By Kevin Reyes
1. 20-point 4th quarter playoff comeback in New Orleans (April 23, 2015)
The Warriors are no strangers to playoff comebacks
Two of their four championship wins in the last decade have come in the form of series comebacks, as they were down in both the 2015 and 2022 Finals 2-1 against the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics, respectively. Just last season, they came back from a 2-0 deficit in the first round against the Sacramento Kings. Most notably, they came back from a 3-2 Houston Rockets lead in the 2018 Western Conference Finals en route to a second straight title.
And, of course, who could forget their 3-1 comeback against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the 2016 WCF which changed the course of NBA history? But, in terms of a single-game rally, we have to go to the one that paved the way for all of this ...
After a surprisingly dominant season where they had the best record in the league with 67 wins, the Warriors faced a solid New Orleans Pelicans team that, if healthy, could've been better than it ended up being. Tyreke Evans was actually healthy for the season, but Anthony Davis, Jrue Holiday, and Eric Gordon all missed double-digit games. Regardless, they were a team that could compete, but against Golden State, it would be tough.
Davis got whatever he wanted in his first taste of postseason action -- a trend he kept up the entire series -- and all New Orleans needed was to defend their home floor in Game Three to make it interesting. Wearing their red alternate jerseys, most of the crowd wearing red and being electric favored the Pelicans, and they took full advantage of it.
They kept the game competitive, as they had been able to do in the first two games on the road, but this time were able to create separation as they outscored Golden State 63-44 in the second and third quarters to take an 89-69 lead into the fourth quarter. However, as they had shown some time ago and would prove they could do at the most elite level that's ever been seen, opponents couldn't let them breathe. Or, well, the Pelicans found out.
Golden State battled back, but couldn't fully get back in it as they were down 102-107 with under 20 seconds left. A Curry three brought it to two with 12 seconds remaining, and a missed Davis free throw gave the Warriors a chance to tie. Curry ended up missing his first attempt, but an offensive rebound by Mareese Speights gave him a second chance, and he capitalized on it (and should've led to a four-point play that gave them the lead).
That capped off a 10-point quarter from Steph where Golden State outscored New Orleans 39-19, which he followed by a seven-point overtime period that included the three that gave the Warriors the lead. The Warriors ended up taking a 3-0 lead with a 123-119 win, led by Curry's 40 points. Klay had 28 (six 3s), while Davis had 29 points and 15 rebounds and Ryan Anderson scored 26 points (10-14 from the field) off the bench).
When the dust settled, the Warriors completed the sixth-largest fourth-quarter comeback in NBA history, one that showed pretty early on how quickly and devastatingly they could turn a game around. They ended up sweeping the Pelicans on their way to the first championship of their league-altering dynasty run.