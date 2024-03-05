3 biggest comebacks in Los Angeles Lakers history
LeBron James recently pulled off the largest fourth-quarter comeback of his career with the Lakers. But it doesn't make the list of biggest comebacks in franchise history.
2. 29-point comeback vs. the Seattle SuperSonics
In 1989, Magic Johnson and the Lakers were looking to accomplish something for the first time since Bill Russell's Celtics. Win the NBA Championship in three consecutive seasons. By season's end, Magic had won his second MVP, and the Lakers had the best record in the Western Conference.
Then come playoff time, the Lakers made easy work of the Portland Trail Blazers, sweeping them in three games. In the second round, the Lakers were up 3-0 against the Seattle SuperSonics and going for the sweep in Game 4 on May 14.
For the SuperSonics, they were in do-or-die mode. If they lost Game 4 then they went home. Sadly, this game was before play-by-play tracking became available, but during the second quarter, the SuperSonics were up 29 points, 43-14.
From that point on, the Lakers went on an 83-52 run, outscoring the SuperSonics by 31 points to win the game 97-95. The Lakers were mainly able to pull this off because of James Worthy and Klay Thompson's dad, Mychal Thompson.
Worthy would go on to score 33 points in the game and Thompson scored 15 off the bench. Magic did have his nine assists and 17 points but went 4-for-11 from the field and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, in his last season, scored six points on 3-for-11 shooting.
Nonetheless, the Lakers were still able to pull off the 29-point comeback which was the biggest playoff comeback of all-time until 2019 and the second-largest playoff comeback in Lakers history.