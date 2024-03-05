3 biggest comebacks in Los Angeles Lakers history
LeBron James recently pulled off the largest fourth-quarter comeback of his career with the Lakers. But it doesn't make the list of biggest comebacks in franchise history.
1. 30-point comeback vs. the Dallas Mavericks
At the start of the 2002-03 season, the Lakers had just completed their second three-peat in franchise history and looking to do something that not even Michael Jordan could do — win four straight championships.
When Dec, 6 rolled around, the Lakers were on a massive three-peat hangover with a 4-4 record in their first eight games. This is something that usually happens to a lot of teams after they win a championship.
On this fateful day, the Lakers had a home game at Staples Center against the Dallas Mavericks, and once again they played poorly for most of the game. The Mavericks won the first quarter 24-20 and in the second quarter, they dominated winning it 35-12.
In that second quarter, Dirk Nowitzki scored 13 points and Nick Van Exel scored 10 points while the entire Lakers went 5-for-17 from the field. At halftime, the score was 64-36 in favor of the Mavericks.
Within the first 40 seconds of the second half, Adrian Griffin scored a layup to give the Mavericks a 30-point lead. Throughout the third quarter the lead wasn't diminished by much as the Lakers won the quarter 25-24 and were down by 27 going into the fourth.
When all seemed lost, Kobe Bryant happened. He scored 21 points going a perfect 8-for-8 from the field, 3-for-3 from 3, and 4-for-4 from the free throw line while assisting on seven points as well. The Lakers would go on to win the quarter 44-15 and ultimately win the game — 105-103.
Bryant had once again pulled off the impossible in a 30-point comeback, the largest comeback in Lakers history and tied for the seventh largest comeback in NBA history.