3 biggest comebacks in Los Angeles Lakers history

LeBron James recently pulled off the largest fourth-quarter comeback of his career with the Lakers. But it doesn't make the list of biggest comebacks in franchise history.

By Nicholas Chiarito

NBA Finals Game 7: Boston Celtics v Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Finals Game 7: Boston Celtics v Los Angeles Lakers / Christian Petersen/GettyImages
1. 30-point comeback vs. the Dallas Mavericks

At the start of the 2002-03 season, the Lakers had just completed their second three-peat in franchise history and looking to do something that not even Michael Jordan could do — win four straight championships.

When Dec, 6 rolled around, the Lakers were on a massive three-peat hangover with a 4-4 record in their first eight games. This is something that usually happens to a lot of teams after they win a championship.

On this fateful day, the Lakers had a home game at Staples Center against the Dallas Mavericks, and once again they played poorly for most of the game. The Mavericks won the first quarter 24-20 and in the second quarter, they dominated winning it 35-12.

In that second quarter, Dirk Nowitzki scored 13 points and Nick Van Exel scored 10 points while the entire Lakers went 5-for-17 from the field. At halftime, the score was 64-36 in favor of the Mavericks.

Within the first 40 seconds of the second half, Adrian Griffin scored a layup to give the Mavericks a 30-point lead. Throughout the third quarter the lead wasn't diminished by much as the Lakers won the quarter 25-24 and were down by 27 going into the fourth.

When all seemed lost, Kobe Bryant happened. He scored 21 points going a perfect 8-for-8 from the field, 3-for-3 from 3, and 4-for-4 from the free throw line while assisting on seven points as well. The Lakers would go on to win the quarter 44-15 and ultimately win the game — 105-103.

Bryant had once again pulled off the impossible in a 30-point comeback, the largest comeback in Lakers history and tied for the seventh largest comeback in NBA history.

