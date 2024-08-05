3 biggest questions for the Florida Gators heading into fall camp
As the Florida Gators prepare for their season opener against the Miami Hurricanes, they face several crucial questions that could define their 2024 campaign. After back-to-back losing seasons under head coach Billy Napier, the pressure is on to turn things around.
Here the three most pressing issues the Gators need to address during fall camp.
3. Can the Gators finally solve their physicality problem?
The lack of physicality has recently become a glaring issue for Florida, particularly in the trenches. New Director of Strength and Conditioning coach Tyler Miles has been tasked with transforming the team's physical presence, and early results seem promising.
Miles reported significant gains in the weight room, with 45 players now able to power clean 300 pounds, up from just 15 at the start of the winter program. The team's average squat has also increased from 365 pounds to 425 pounds. Perhaps most impressively, the Gators have collectively gained 575 pounds of muscle while shedding 475 pounds of fat across the roster.
These improvements in the weight room need to translate to on-field performance, especially for the offensive and defensive lines. If the Gators can match the physicality of their SEC opponents, it could be a game-changer for their season outlook.
2. Will the revamped secondary step up?
Florida's secondary has been a significant weakness, struggling with both coverage and run support. The unit's poor tackling and lapses in judgment have cost the team in recent seasons. To address this, the Gators have overhauled their secondary coaching and personnel. New secondary coach Will Harris has been brought in with an emphasis on physicality. The team has also heavily utilized the transfer portal to add experienced players to the unit.
Keep an eye on veteran transfers like safety Asa Turner from Washington, who could provide immediate impact and leadership. The development of returning players like Jason Marshall Jr. and Jordan Castell will also be crucial in transforming this unit from a liability into a strength.
1. Who will emerge as ream leaders for the Florida Gators?
With the departure of key players like Ricky Pearsall to the NFL, the Gators need new on-field leaders. Quarterback Graham Mertz, coming off a solid season where he limited turnovers, is expected to take on a larger leadership role.
On offense, sophomore receiver Tre Wilson is poised for a breakout year and could become a focal point of the attack. Defensively, eyes will be on cornerback Jason Marshall Jr. to become a senior leader.
The influx of veteran transfers could also play a significant role in shaping the team's leadership dynamics. Their experience in college football could prove invaluable in guiding younger players and setting the tone in crucial moments.
As fall camp progresses, watch for players who consistently make their voices heard and lead by example on and off the field. The emergence of strong leaders could be the key to helping Florida close out tight games — an area where they struggled last season.