5 biggest questions for Ohio State football going into fall camp
By John Buhler
I wouldn't go as far to say that it is championship or bust for the Ohio State Buckeyes, but it is not that far off. Along with the Georgia Bulldogs over in the SEC, the expectation for this year's Ohio State football team is to win its conference and be one of the last four teams standing. With the recent expansion efforts for the College Football Playoff, nobody can say they are national title or bust.
However, it is time to make it happen or get off the pot for head coach Ryan Day. Ohio State has one of the best rosters top to bottom in college football, but keep in mind that it has been a decade since they last won a national title. More importantly, the Buckeyes have not beaten arch rival Michigan since COVID, as they are currently riding a three-game losing streak to The Team Up North. Not good.
So what I want to do today is to take a look at some of the biggest questions concerning this juggernaut football team entering fall camp. Again, Ohio State is in a far better spot than most other teams in the country. Then again, they are really only competing with maybe four or so teams for the right to be national champions. Expectations are sky high for this team, but the pressure is mounting.
Let's start with answering a question on a side of the ball that used to be a problem not that long ago.
5. Can Jim Knowles' defense take the next step to get Buckeyes to glory?
One of the very best things Ryan Day did was kick Kerry Coombs to the curb and pry Jim Knowles away from Oklahoma State to be their next defensive coordinator. He has really made a name for himself of late, nearly getting the Duke job that ultimately went to former Penn State defensive coordinator and Miami head coach Manny Diaz. Ohio State has an ace in the hole in Knowles, alright.
What I think is important to understand is that this year's Ohio State offense may be in a state of flux, or at least in the passing game. It is why guys like Jack Sawyer and J.T. Tiumoloau need to take it up a notch in trenches, as well as guys like Denzel Burke and Caleb Downs to really take flight in the back-end. Of course, I think Ohio State should be stellar as well at linebacker with Cody Simon, and others.
To me, this is all about coming together to be one absolutely filthy cohesive unit. This can happen!
4. Who will emerge as the new star wide receiver for Brian Hartline?
This is where I actually have the biggest concerns about the Ohio State team. I know that Brian Hartline is a tremendous recruiter and position coach, but who is going to replace Marvin Harrison Jr. as the Buckeyes' No. 1 receiving option? My money is on Emeka Egbuka, but even he is a tad inexperienced in that regard. Fortunately, the Buckeyes do seem to be dripping with other wideouts.
Look for some combination of Carnell Tate, Brandon Inniss and freshman newcomer Jeremiah Smith to help make up the difference. Although losing Harrison to the NFL, as well as Julian Fleming to Penn State to some degree, doesn't help, this year is all about the underclassmen taking flight in the Ohio State receiving corps. I think the highs will be high, but this group could be somewhat inconsistent.
Truth be told, I envision this unit playing its best football as the season progresses. Little by little...
3. How will TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins split carries?
One of the biggest reasons I am so bullish on Ohio State this year (I'm not alone...) has to be the otherworldly running back tandem that is now in Columbus in the form of TreVeyon Henderson and Ole Miss transfer Quinshon Judkins. When Judkins hit the portal and committed to Ohio State right after Michigan won the national championship, I could not believe what just happened. Speechless...
While I have no doubts about them being focal points of the offense, I do wonder how their workload will be divvied up. We are talking about two contenders for not only the Doak Walker, but also the Heisman Trophy at the running back position. I think as long they put prioritize winning and put their egos aside, they can achieve so much success together, helping get Ohio State to the promised land.
Look for them to play off each other like Nick Chubb and Sony Michel did for years over at Georgia.
2. Can Ryan Day navigate all the insurmountable pressure he is facing?
The only other football coach out there who may be facing similar pressure to what Ryan Day has to navigate is Mike McCarthy of the Dallas Cowboys. Truth be told, what McCarthy is being tasked to do is about as improbable as Billy Napier making the Florida Gators an 8-4 team. I mean, it could happen, but do not count on it. In the meantime, it really feels like now or never for Day leading the Buckeyes.
Simply put, he has to beat Michigan and make the College Football Playoff this year. No excuses. If he cannot do both of these things, the new Ohio State athletic director Ross Bjork needs to look for a better option at head coach. While Jim Knowles, Brian Hartline and even Day's own mentor Chip Kelly are viable options on-staff, there are other Ohio State alums out there to be had with other programs.
If Day fails, maybe Bjork could look at hiring either Mike Vrabel, Luke Fickell or even Marcus Freeman.
1. So ... who is going to be the starting quarterback for Ohio State?
I have no earthly idea why Ryan Day is taking his sweet time with this, but can Ohio State please name a starting quarterback sooner rather than later? There may be others in the building, but it should be Will Howard's job this season. He transferred over from Kansas State for two reasons: To be a starting quarterback again, and to get away from Avery Johnson, who was always going to take his job there.
And that is where it gets complicated. Even though Devin Brown refuses to give up, I have a feeling that Julian Sayin is really turning heads at practice. He may be the quarterback of the future in Columbus, but what if that future is now? Ohio State does not need a quarterback controversy heading into its most important season in years, but the Buckeyes may just be having one anyway...
I would have nipped this in the bud and named Howard the starting quarterback many months ago.