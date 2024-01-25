5 biggest rivalries in NBA history
Rivalries in sports is what makes them interesting and entertaining. Here are the 5 best rivialries in NBA history.
2. Magic Johnson vs. Larry Bird
The rivalry between Magic Johnson and Larry Bird is the most important rivalry in NBA history. Right before those two came into the league, the NBA was struggling with drug use and fan apathy. When Magic and Larry finally got to the NBA, their rivalry saved the league and paved the way for the next generation.
The most amazing thing about their rivalry was that it began in college. In 1979, Magic and Bird were the most sought-after basketball prospects since Kareem. In the NCAA tournament, Magic led Michigan State to the championship game and matched up against Bird and Indiana State.
This game was hyped up for so many reasons because Larry Bird had already been drafted by the Celtics, who were waiting for him to finish college. Then on the other side, Magic Johnson was going to be the first overall pick in the upcoming draft. This game was a preview of things to come.
In the end, Michigan State beat Indiana State 74-65 where Magic Johnson had 24 points, 7 rebounds, and 5 assists on 8-for-15 shooting and Bird had 19 points, 13 rebounds, and 2 assists, on 7-for-21 shooting.
Magic had originally gotten the best of Bird before they even stepped onto a basketball court. Then in the draft, the Los Angeles Lakers selected Magic with the first overall pick. This meant you had Bird in Boston and Magic in Los Angeles. The two best college prospects, going to the two best franchises in the NBA. That NCAA title game was just a preview of what was about to come.
Before their first NBA Finals matchup, there was a mini rivalry during their rookie season. Both players played great as rookies, and both were the only two players who received votes for the Rookie of the Year award. Since Magic also had the MVP of the league on his team, the Rookie of the Year went to Larry Bird, who averaged 21.3 points, 10.4 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.7 steals per game on .474/.406/.836 shooting splits and led the Celtics to a 61-21 record after being 29-53 the year before.
When it came to winning awards that season, Magic had the last laugh, helping the Lakers win their first championship since 1972 and walking away with the Finals MVP as a rookie.
Everybody knows Magic and Bird's rivalry has to do with their matchups in the NBA finals. Their first was in 1984. At this point, Magic had already won two championships and Bird just had one, but Bird had also won his first MVP in 1984. In this series, the Celtics won 4-3 after a fantastic performance by Bird, walking away with his first Finals MVP.
On the other side of that series, Magic had a pretty poor performance. In Game 2 when the game was tied 113-113, Magic dribbled the clock out which then led to them losing in overtime 124-121. After that, things spiraled for the Magic. In Game 4 he had a turnover which allowed the Celtics to force overtime. Then Magic missed two important free throws that ultimately cost them the game and allowed the Celtics to tie the series. After this series, Magic Johnson was given the nickname, Tragic Johnson.
Luckily for Magic, he would get his chance for revenge the very next year when the Celtics and Lakers matched up once again in the 1985 Finals. Bird had just won his second straight MVP and their ring count was tied, 2-2. The Lakers would get the last laugh this time, winning the series, 4-2.
Then in 1987, Magic and Bird would face off for the last time in the NBA Finals. At this point, their ring count was tied 3-3. they both had two Finals MVPs, Bird had won three straight MVPs, and Magic had finally gotten his first.
This series would be the determining factor in who won the rivalry between Magic and Bird. The Lakers ended up winning this series 4-2 after phenomenal play from Magic Johnson, who walked away with the Finals MVP.
This series solidified the rivalry between Magic and Bird with Magic beating Bird two out of three times in the NBA Finals. After this, Magic got one more championship and two more MVPs. Overall, Bird had three championships, three MVPs and two Finals MVPs and Magic had five championships, three MVPs, and three Finals MVPs.
This rivalry between Magic and Bird is the most important rivalry in NBA history but the only reason it's not first is because their rivalry is just part of a different rivalry.