Biggest winners and losers from the Chase Claypool trade
With Chase Claypool going from the Chicago Bears to the Miami Dolphins in a glorified pick swap, there are clear winners and losers to be had on both sides of this early October transaction.
By John Buhler
The Chicago Bears and the Miami Dolphins made a deal. Fresh off their first win of the season over the Washington Commanders on Thursday Night Football, the now 1-4 Bears decided to end the Chase Claypool experiment after 10 winless games. He came over to Chicago last season at the trade deadline for what became the No. 32 overall pick in a lopsided deal with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Claypool's NFL career out of Notre Dame has been head-scratching to say the very least. He was immensely talented playing for Brian Kelly's Fighting Irish. Along with former teammate twice-over in tight end Cole Kmet, Claypool jumped off the screen while catching passes in college from Ian Book. Surely, he was going to have success at the next level, but Mapletron has been a huge underachiever.
Frankly, getting traded over to Chicago, a franchise where receivers go to die, did not set him up for success. Then again, he was drafted out of Notre Dame by the one franchise that does receivers better than anyone else in Pittsburgh, and they traded him while still very much on his rookie deal. Maybe Miami can get the most out of his undeniable talent. Perhaps the Bears can turn the page?
So with that in mind, there are winners and losers to be had from this Friday morning trade of sorts.
Chase Claypool traded from Bears to Dolphins: Winners and Losers
Winner: Miami Dolphins
The big winner here is definitely Miami. The Dolphins only had to give up an inconsequential day-three pick for a former day-two talent playing with a boulder-sized chip on his shoulder. The best part of this for the Dolphins is this is a low-risk, high-reward sort of addition. If Claypool balls out for them coming over from Chicago, then it may go a long way toward the Dolphins winning a playoff game.
See, what I like about this trade the most for the Dolphins is Claypool is not expected to be a leader on the offensive side of the ball. He can slide in, learn the ropes and hopefully, make big plays for them down the stretch. You better believe that offensive wunderkind head coach Mike McDaniel has a few ideas in mind for how to use his newly acquired wide receiver. Oh, he is cooking up something.
It would not be the least bit shocking if Claypool makes a game-changing play for Miami in November.
Loser: Chicago Bears
While I guess Chicagoland will somehow find a way to rationalize this transaction, your beloved football team keeps on making huge mistakes like GOB Bluth has taken up residence at Halas Hall. No, this is not a trick, nor is it an illusion. This is what a no-good, very-bad football team looks like. Chicago basically paid a gross premium for a devalued asset and then sold it off at rock bottom.
This is how the sons and daughters of billionaires go broke within years of their patriarch's untimely passing. Although I commend Chicago for beating Washington in Washington on the day that Dick Butkus left us, I still have a hard time seeing this year's Bears team eclipsing last year's grand win total of three this time around. As long as the Carolina Panthers keep sucking, then y'all can maybe fix this.
People are not laughing at the joke you made at the lunch table, Bears. People are laughing at you.