Biggest winners and losers from the Chase Claypool trade
With Chase Claypool going from the Chicago Bears to the Miami Dolphins in a glorified pick swap, there are clear winners and losers to be had on both sides of this early October transaction.
By John Buhler
Winner: Tua Tagovailoa
Although Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel could be seen as a big winner in this deal, the trade is all about getting NFL MVP candidate quarterback Tua Tagovailoa yet another weapon to spread the ball around to. When he has time to throw, he will deliver a beautiful left-handed spiral to wherever it needs to go on the gridiron. He may be slender, but he was an immense talent while with Alabama.
What I like about adding Claypool into the mix from Tagovailoa's perspective is that he has yet another option to distribute the ball to outside of Tyreek Hill, Devon Achane and his former and current Crimson Tide teammate Jaylen Waddle. It is going to be so hard to defend this Miami offense. We have to wonder how many yards 1984 Dan Marino would have thrown for in this one variation of it.
Unless Claypool proves unreliable once again, it is hard to see this trade making Tagovailoa worse off.
Loser: Ryan Poles
I have said this before and I will say this again. I am completely out on the Bears as a competitive NFL franchise for as long as Kevin Warren and Ryan Poles remain employed by the organization. Surely, there are other people to point the finger at, but the new team president just about ruined college football for us and the newish general manager seems to have no remote clue what he is doing at all.
Poles basically took an asset that once belonged to Pittsburgh down 25 percent, put him on his crapstically constructed Bears roster he assembled, knocked the same asset down another 25 percent and then sold it to Miami pennies on the dollar, while exchanging basically penny stocks. Losing over 50 percent value on a trade you made not even a year ago is how you lose your job.
I would not let Poles manage my fantasy football league, let alone my enemy's 401k or an NFL team.