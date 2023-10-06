Biggest winners and losers from the Chase Claypool trade
With Chase Claypool going from the Chicago Bears to the Miami Dolphins in a glorified pick swap, there are clear winners and losers to be had on both sides of this early October transaction.
By John Buhler
Winner: Chase Claypool
Look at Chase Claypool getting out of Dodge! You better believe he is a winner in this, as he escapes wide receiver Siberia to a place known for four verts and South Floridian sunshine. While there are plenty of reasons why the Dolphins have not won a playoff game since the Bill Clinton administration was winding down, they have not had a head coach like Mike McDaniel since Uncle Dave Wannstedt.
Although the Steelers have done a good job historically at drafting wide receivers, it is a defensive-minded culture at its core. When the Dolphins are at their best, they play with a pizzaz that makes their opposition feel uncomfortable, whether that be during the glory days of Don Shula or when Dan Marino was making cameos on Ace Ventura, Little Nicky or another film he did not ask for points on...
The Dolphins did not flub this one up. Send it in, as this trade could help them win a rare playoff game.
Loser: Matt Eberflus
While some people may argue that Justin Fields is a loser in all this, he will come out of this Bears mess just fine, one way or another. Either he keeps playing like he did on Thursday night, or he will become some other quarterback-desperate franchise's Caleb Williams that they have at home. However, the same principle cannot be applied to the Bears' struggling head coach Matt Eberflus.
Although congratulations are in order for Eberflus getting his first Bears victory since Elon Musk bought Twitter and renamed it X, keep in mind that coaches like Jim Tomsula and Jeff Saturday also won games as NFL head coaches. Eberflus is far better at his job than them, but his team is going nowhere. How can he be expected to win when Poles keeps losing his lunch money to NFL bullies?
The Bears should be thankful to have at least one win before getting stuffed into a locker yet again.