Bill Belichick and Nick Saban could form new Manningcast-style commentary duo
Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has garnered the interest of multiple media networks.
By Lior Lampert
Bill Belichick and Peyton Manning competed against each other on some of the NFL’s biggest stages throughout their careers, but now the latter is in pursuit of signing the former to work alongside him.
Manning entertainment company, Omaha Productions, wants Belichick to join his team and form an alternate broadcast duo similar to the Manningcast with former Alabama head coach Nick Saban, per The Athletic’s Andrew Marchand ($).
Bill Belichick and Nick Saban to form Manningcast-style duo?
Saban, arguably the greatest head coach in college football history, accepted an offer to join ESPN’s College Gameday shortly after shocking the world with his decision to retire. Considering the Manningcast is televised by the same network, the partnership would be a smooth transition for Saban if Belichick is interested in the idea.
He’s yet to meet with ESPN, but they and Manning aren’t the only suitors vying for Belichick’s services.
Belichick has met with CBS and NBC executives, who are both “considering adding new analysts to their studio shows,” with recently retired Philadelphia Eagles legend Jason Kelce also in contention for a position with the two networks, Marchand notes. However, the six-time Super Bowl-winning head coach has reportedly expressed his lack of interest in being part of a weekly studio show.
Moreover, there is reluctance to offer Belichick the lucrative long-term media deal he commands due to his reported desire to return to the NFL to continue coaching as he closes in on Hall of Famer Don Shula’s record for wins.
Trailing Shula by 14 victories (including playoffs), Belichick is knocking on the doorstep of making history, so his desire to return to the league as he approaches his 72nd birthday is enviable.
After years of being each other’s biggest rivals on the gridiron, Manning and Belichick could team up to make a legendary media duo, adding another legendary coach into the mix in Saban.