Bill Belichick can now make Pro Football Hall of Fame sooner rather than later
By Lior Lampert
The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced revisions to the rules of the annual selection process for the sport's most prestigious honor. Of the several modifications, one new regulation arguably makes legendary head coach Bill Belichick the biggest beneficiary.
Per the Pro Football Hall of Fame's official announcement, coaches can now get inducted into the renowned museum after one season instead of five. So, this presumably expedites Belichick's timeline to don a gold jacket.
Changes will go into effect immediately after getting approved by the Hall of Fame's Board of Directors earlier this month. However, because the selection process of the Class of 2025 "will begin soon," Belichick will likely be part of the next cycle the following year.
Belichick is a virtual lock to be enshrined as soon as he's eligible in 2026, assuming he doesn't return to the sidelines next season. The six-time Super Bowl champion has stated his desire to continue coaching, though he's ostensibly waiting for the right opportunity.
Despite nearly accomplishing everything he can as a coach/de facto general manager, Belichick's competitive drive is still there. It's part of what makes him destined for the Hall of Fame in due time.
Having a bronze bust of his face in Canton, Ohio, is a matter of when for Belichick -- not if. His historic 24-year run with the New England Patriots will forever be one of the most successful stints in NFL history. Under his tutelage, the franchise was conceivably the most dominant in the league.
Perhaps Belichick can return to the coaching ranks and still get recognized as a Hall of Famer in 2026. Albeit unprecedented, it wouldn't mark the first time someone did it, though not in such a short span.
Former Washington Commanders head coach Joe Gibbs took everyone by surprise when he retired in 1993. He then became a Hall of Famer in 1996, only to return to the organization over a decade after his initial departure in 2004.