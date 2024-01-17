3 perfect trades to jump-start the Bill Belichick era for the Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons are looking to sign Bill Belichick, and here's how he can hang a banner for them via trade.
1. The Falcons get their quarterback
The biggest need Atlanta has right now is quarterback. Desmond Ridder couldn't cut it, and Taylor Heinicke will be a cap casualty of the new regime. Bill needs a quarterback with a big arm that can hit his oversized receivers (Drake London and Kyle Pitts), and he is enamored with mobile quarterbacks, so he goes out and gets the guy he wanted to draft in 2021 — Justin Fields.
Fields is a Georgia kid, and he gets to come home thanks to the Chicago Bears using the first overall pick on Caleb Williams. This is not a knock on Fields' talent, which is immense, but rather a business decision. Fields is coming into the last year of his rookie deal, and an extension right now would likely be something in the vicinity of four years and $160 million. The Bears feel they can get similar production from Williams for $10 million a year over the next four seasons.
The Falcons send their second-round pick (No. 43) to Chicago in exchange for Fields, and he immediately gives Atlanta fans visions of hoisting the Lombardi trophy in early 2025. He can throw the ball all over the field and will be behind a strong offensive line with one of the league's best running backs (Bijan Robinson). With the players they drafted and the players they will add in free agency, the Bill Belichick era in Atlanta is set to go off in a big way.