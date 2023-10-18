NFL Rumors: Insider proposes homecoming Justin Fields trade
NFL insider Jeff Howe proposes a homecoming trade to send Justin Fields back to the ATL.
Justin Fields' season with the Chicago Bears took another southbound turn on Sunday when the QB was sacked on a three-man rush, leading to a hand injury. The Bears are 1-5 and squarely in the mix for 2024 No. 1 pick Caleb Williams, who would immediately replace Fields as QB of the future.
Even if the Bears don't get the top pick, it wouldn't be shocking if the front office desires a change under center. Fields has put together a couple of explosive games this season, but he's wildly inconsistent and it's clear the coaching staff has no idea how to use him properly.
If Chicago decides it has had enough of Fields, the Oct. 31 trade deadline marks a natural transition point. Rookie Tyson Bagent is due for some reps in Fields' place if the Ohio State product misses time, so Bagent could have a clear runway to take over the job full stop by the time the deadline rolls around.
It's simply a matter of finding a QB-needy team willing to swing for upside with Fields, who remains a tier-one athlete in his 24th year of life. If only there was a young team with a ton of talent at every major offensive position except QB, a top-10 defense, a coach ready to win games, and — hmm, let's think — what if it's located in Fields' hometown?
Oh wait. There is!
Fields grew up in Kennesaw, GA, a stone's throw away from downtown Atlanta and Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Jeff Howe of The Athletic thinks the Atlanta Falcons are the perfect landing spot for Fields.
"The Bears are tracking toward the No. 1 pick in the draft, either with their own selection or from the Panthers, so they’re in play for USC’s Caleb Williams or North Carolina’s Drake Maye. With major changes likely on the horizon again, it might be best to maximize Fields’ value. Meanwhile, the Falcons were linked to Fields (who’s from Kennesaw, Ga.) before the 2021 draft, and he seems like a pretty solid fit for Arthur Smith’s offense."
NFL insider pitches Bears-Falcons trade for Justin Fields
The details of Howe's proposed trade are fairly simple: Chicago gets Taylor Heinicke, a 2024 second-round pick, and a conditional 2025 third-round pick while Atlanta gets Fields.
Fields would immediately overtake Desmond Ridder as QB1 for a Falcons team in desperate need of a facelift at the position. Ridder would resume backup duties. If he's not a lost cause, Ridder at least needs another year or two of gestation before he is thrust into full-time starter duties.
Of course, a Fields trade would cement Fields as Atlanta's long-term starter, barring injuries and/or struggles. As Howe notes, Fields is the ideal QB for Arthur Smith's conservative, ground-heavy scheme. He doesn't throw a ton of bombs downfield, but Fields can improvise in the pocket, leg out yards on the ground, and cause defensive breakdowns around the line of scrimmage.
Fields' isn't a prolific passer, but it wouldn't take much to better position the Falcons' core playmakers for success. Drake London, Kyle Pitts, and Bijan Robinson are all bonafide great options at their position, and yet the Falcons' offense remains mostly anemic. A lot of that falls on the coaching staff, but it's also on Ridder. He's far too afraid of bold throws, and when Ridder goes get struck with courage, it generally leads to a bad mistake.
Fields averages more yards per pass attempt (7.4 to 6.8) and he has more touchdowns (11 to six) with the same number of interceptions on the season (six). Ridder has a narrow edge in completion percentage (64.0 compared to 61.7), but that can be chalked up to the challenging passes Ridder doesn't attempt. Fields offers a more explosive offensive ceiling with plenty of room left to grow into his elite athleticism.
This trade could backfire on the Falcons — a second-round pick and a third-round pick is a lot to give up for an unproven QB of Fields' nature — but Atlanta has to change something. The team has invested several high draft picks in the offense. It's time to get it off the ground. Fields might — might — be the answer.