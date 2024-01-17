3 perfect trades to jump-start the Bill Belichick era for the Atlanta Falcons
The Atlanta Falcons are looking to sign Bill Belichick, and here's how he can hang a banner for them via trade.
2. The Falcons trade for a veteran linebacker
When a coach goes to a new team, they like to bring a couple of players with them to help establish the locker room atmosphere. That is even more important with a guy like Belichick, who is cold, strict, and stoic, and runs an organization like a machine full of parts, and not like a team full of players.
In New England, a free agent he brought in became the biggest cheerleader of the Patriot Way, and essentially an assistant general manager in terms of recruiting, and that was Matthew Judon. A disruptive force on every down, but especially pass plays, no offensive line could contain him, even when he was wearing his signature bright red long sleeves.
Judon missed almost all of last year with an injury and is 32 years old. He is in the last year of his deal with New England, and they will actually save money to move on from him. He loves Bill and loves the locker room atmosphere that Bill instills, and will help him implement it in Atlanta. Because of his age and recent injury, he will be had on the cheap as well. Look for the Falcons to exchange their sixth-round pick (#198) for the pass rusher that still has gas in the tank.