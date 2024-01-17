3 signings that could launch Bill Belichick era for the Atlanta Falcons
Bill Belichick could take the Atlanta Falcons to the Super Bowl if he's hired, but he'll need some savvy signings to get him there.
2. The Falcons add another big wide receiver
Drake London is a big receiver and Kyle Pitts is even bigger. There's certainly nothing wrong with having guys who are bigger than cornerbacks and have the ability to go up and get the ball. The 2024 free agent class has some interesting players available to catch the ball, but the Falcons are going to target the biggest one off the field, so they can target him on the field.
Mike Evans stands 6-foot-5 and weighs in at 231 pounds. He's started his career with 10 consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, and this past year he hauled in 79 catches for 1,255 yards and 13 touchdowns (more than any other receiver in the NFL besides Tyreek Hill). Not a bad way to enter unrestricted free agency at the young age of 30.
He won't be cheap, but after signing Dugger, the Falcons still have $50 million to play with. He just finished a contract with an AAV of $16.5 million, and his current market value will likely be just north of Amari Cooper, Mike Williams, Keenan Allen, and his current teammate Chris Godwin. All of whom are making $20 million per season.
While the idea of playing for Belichick is appealing, and what he could do in Josh McDaniels' offense with the weapons Atlanta already has in place is exciting, he won't do it for a hometown discount. A realistic contract for Evans would be four years and $100 million with $80 million guaranteed. This deal would not be backloaded, but $25 million per year across the board, with just $5 million in dead cap in the last year of the deal.