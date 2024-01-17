3 signings that could launch Bill Belichick era for the Atlanta Falcons
Bill Belichick could take the Atlanta Falcons to the Super Bowl if he's hired, but he'll need some savvy signings to get him there.
3. The Falcons sign a former Patriot
Belichick needs help establishing the Patriot Way in Atlanta, which means he needs to bring in locker-room guys. We've already written about how they can trade for one of those guys, but the other comes by way of free agency. That would be hard-hitting strong safety/linebacker hybrid Kyle Dugger.
Dugger was drafted by Belichick out of Lenoir-Rhyne in the 2020 draft. He has become a feared and reliable defender in a Patriots secondary that is always one of the league's best. He has a nose for the ball and the ball carrier. If you plan to catch the ball or run the ball anywhere near him, I hope you enjoy being hit by a freight train.
In his career, he has amassed 234 tackles, 7 interceptions, and 3 defensive touchdowns. When you add him to a defensive secondary that already features cornerback AJ Terrell and free safety Jessie Bates, the Atlanta Falcons could have the best defensive secondary that Belichick has ever overseen. That's not just scary for the rest of the league, but will keep every offensive coordinator in the league from sleeping at night.
Dugger is an unrestricted free agent, and using Grant Delpit's contract from the Browns as a comp, the Falcons could sign him to a three-year deal in the vicinity of $40 million with $28 million guaranteed. Backload the deal, and he only counts for $10 million against the cap in 2024, $14 million in 2025, and in 2026 is due $16 million, but only $4 million of that is dead cap, so you could cut him or restructure at that point.