3 signings that could launch Bill Belichick era for the Atlanta Falcons
Bill Belichick could take the Atlanta Falcons to the Super Bowl if he's hired, but he'll need some savvy signings to get him there.
1. The Falcons sign a player to clog the middle
In 3 perfect trades to jump-start the Bill Belichick era for the Atlanta Falcons, the team adds a pass rusher for a late-round pick, and they draft a big body in the third round, but they still need someone to control the line of scrimmage. They need a player that can stuff the run of any team in the league, but on third down can still get to the quarterback.
They also still have $25 million in cap space to play with, They will grab a 30-year-old from Seattle who will sign a deal similar to the one he just finished. Leonard Williams could repeat his 3-year deal for $63 million to come to Atlanta. $45 million of that deal was guaranteed, but because of his age, it goes down to $38 million.
If the Falcons backload the deal, they could pay him $17.5 million this season, and $20.5 million in 2025, and in the final year of the deal, he'd be due $25 million with no dead cap dollars. This boosts an already solid defense to elite status, along with the trades and draft picks.
The addition of these three players and the players they trade for could make the Atlanta Falcons a Super Bowl favorite in Bill Belichick's hypothetical first season. Not only that, but they leave themselves cap space next year, and even more in three years when Bill maybe walks away.
Three trades and three signings are all the Falcons need to hoist the Lombardi trophy next year. Six roster moves and Bill Belichick can rename his boat "Nine Rings". Maybe he hasn't won without Brady, but he's about to, and if Atlanta follows this model for success, they could become a powerhouse team for at least the next half-decade.