Bill Belichick fuels a refereeing conspiracy against the Patriots
New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick expressed his displeasure with the officiating in Week 8 against the Miami Dolphins.
By Scott Rogust
The New England Patriots' rough 2023 season continued on Sunday, as they fell to 2-6 on the year. The Patriots faced the rival Miami Dolphins for the second time this season and were officially swept after losing 31-17. New England watched as quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw 321 yards and three touchdowns while their offense, with quarterback Mac Jones leading the way, was limited to just 218 yards.
There was one aspect of the game that head coach Bill Belichick didn't appreciate on Sunday -- the officiating.
During an appearance on WEEI's "The Greg Hill Show," Belichick voiced his displeasure over the officiating, citing that they weren't protecting his players. One play in particular that Belichick brought up was when running back Ezekiel Elliott was tripped up. Belichick called that instance a "dangerous play."
Bill Belichick calls out officiating over missed tripping call against Dolphins
For those wondering when the play in question occurred, it was during New England's second drive of the game. When looking at the video provided by ESPN's Mike Reiss, you can see Miami defensive tackle Zach Sieler extend his left leg, which tripped up Elliott.
There was another play in question, and that was a helmet-to-helmet hit by Dolphins safety DeShon Elliott on wide receiver DeVante Parker. The hit caused Parker to leave the game, where he was later placed in concussion protocol. There was no penalty on the play in question.
After the game, Belichick was asked about the hit on Parker, to which he replied, "Talk to the officials about it."
The Patriots are now at a stretch in which there are some winnable games over the next two weeks before their Week 11 bye. This Sunday, they face the Washington Commanders. In Week 10, they face the Indianapolis Colts. But those games could also go the wrong way for the Patriots, who have not shown they can break out of their slump, even with Belichick as the head coach.
After the tough loss to their division rivals, Belichick felt that his players weren't being protected by the officials like other teams.