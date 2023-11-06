Bill Belichick gives telling non-answer to question about Patriots future
Belichick is as Belichick does. The Patriots head coach didn't give much of an answer about his future.
By Kristen Wong
Wait, didn't Bill Belichick agree to a multi-year extension with the New England Patriots this past offseason? Yes, he reportedly did.
But ex-Raider Josh McDaniels is living proof that coaches can be fired as long as the ownership is willing to eat the money.
After Week 9's 20-17 loss to the Commanders, Belichick could be feeling extra pressure from those around him in the Pats organization. The viral video of Patriots president Jonathan Kraft saying, "We're not good enough," only adds fuel to the fire.
In light of recent events, Belichick may be feeling particularly insecure about his job security moving forward. He intimated as much in a Monday press conference.
In response to a question about whether ownership has given him assurances about his job status, Belichick said plainly, "I'm focused on getting ready for the Colts." When prodded again about his future job security, he said, "I'm going to control what I can control and get ready for the Colts."
Patriots HC Bill Belichick gives vanilla answers to job security questions
Those don't sound like the words of a head coach confident about his future.
Following Sunday's loss, the Patriots are 2-7 in 2023, their worst start in the Belichick era ever since Belichick first took over in 2000. This season is the fourth straight year that New England will have recorded seven losses, and with tough matchups against the Chargers, Chiefs, and Bills, the Patriots probably aren't done losing.
If the season ended today, the Patriots would hold the No. 5 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and one would imagine the franchise wouldn't want that to go to waste. Given Belichick's unimpressive draft choices in the post-Brady era and the Pats' ongoing lack of a quarterback solution, Robert Kraft may find it in the team's best interest to let Belichick go.
Frustrations are mounting in Foxboro, and it's only a matter of time before Belichick pays a visit to the Grim Reaper of head coaches.