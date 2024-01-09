Bill Belichick has a plan to convince Robert Kraft to keep him as Patriots HC
Bill Belichick reportedly plans to bring in this former assistant to convince Robert Kraft to retain him as New England Patriots head coach.
By Scott Rogust
The New England Patriots have an important decision to make. After the team finished the 2023 season with a 4-13 record, team owner Robert Kraft has to decide whether or not to move on from longtime head coach Bill Belichick, who brought the Patriots organization all six of their Super Bowl titles. A decision like this is far from easy, but the writing was on the wall midway through the season that Kraft was leaning towards making a change.
As it turns out, Belichick plans to discuss his future with Kraft and will try to convince him to keep him.
According to The Athletic's Jeff Howe, Belichick and Kraft are expected to meet again this week after speaking on Monday. Howe says that Belichick will have to lay out a plan and direction for Kraft for the franchise, and part of that may include bringing back former offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels.
Bill Belichick plans to bring in Josh McDaniels if retained by Patriots
Howe notes that McDaniels and Belichick still remain close and that the former assistant coach "has long been one of Kraft’s favorite members of the organization." But, Howe writes that even with this plan for Belichick doesn't mean Kraft has leaned towards keeping the longtime head coach.
McDaniels was recently fired from his second head coaching stint. After being hired by the Las Vegas Raiders in 2022, McDaniels was fired by owner Mark Davis after a Week 8 loss to the Detroit Lions. McDaniels accumulated a 9-16 record during his two years with the team.
Before his move to Las Vegas, McDaniels was in his second stint as offensive coordinator for the Patriots from 2012 until 2021. In his final season with the team, McDaniels helped coach and develop quarterback Mac Jones in his rookie season, and it resulted in the team making the playoffs. Ever since, the Patriots offense and Jones took a step back, with Matt Patricia calling plays in 2022 and Bill O'Brien taking over this season.
Belichick will have to do some convincing for Kraft to decide to give him another chance. After all, the team holds the third-overall pick, and it's the first time they've picked in the Top 5 since 1994. Not to mention that former Patriots linebacker Mike Vrabel is on the market after being fired by the Tennessee Titans. Let's not forget, that Vrabel has reportedly been viewed as a "home run hire" by Kraft to replace Belichick.
It may take a bit before a decision is made. But Belichick is outlining his vision for the Patriots to Kraft.