Bill Belichick's next job is as clear as day if he wants the gig
By Lior Lampert
Only six NFL teams have made the playoffs after beginning the season 0-3 since 1979. So, in other words, the Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans and Cincinnati Bengals are in big trouble.
Tennessee can get a pass since they entered 2024 with a new head coach and not many expectations to compete. But for the Bengals and Jaguars, consequences for their seemingly already-decided fate are potentially in store, specifically the latter. Between this slow start and how things ended last season for Jacksonville, heads could and will presumably eventually roll, starting with head coach Doug Pederson.
Jacksonville could relieve Pederson of his duties following another underwhelming campaign. And if they do, Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer believes legendary sideline general Bill Belichick can be his successor.
Speaking on the Dan Patrick Show, Breer said the Jags "may be in for another reset." With that in mind, he feels like "a lot is on the line" for many within the organization over the next few weeks, including Pederson. Then, the insider couldn't help but mention Jacksonville as a "sneaky" landing spot for Belichick.
Bill Belichick-Jaguars connection is as clear as day if he wants to be their next HC
Breer cites Belichick's "strong relationship" with Tony Khan, son of Jaguars owner Shahid Khan. The six-time Super Bowl-winning coach has "had the ear of" the Jacksonville proprietor over the years because of the connection.
"... when [Jacksonville] hired Doug Marrone full-time and removed the interim tag in 2017, that was largely on the advice of Belichick to do it," Breer stated.
To conclude his thoughts, Breer voiced he "wouldn't totally rule [the Jags] out as a viable possibility for Belichick in 2025." While there's plenty of football between now and when it's time to make these decisions, it's noteworthy to hear Jacksonville emerge as a conceivable destination. They're the first legitimate suitor to materialize that isn't a far-fetched pipe dream.
If Pederson and the Jags can't right the ship, which is likely if history is any indication, we can expect changes in Jacksonville. The team floundered and missed the postseason entirely in 2023 after getting off to an 8-3 start, making this year even harder to accept.
Belichick would hypothetically step into a situation where he'd have a franchise quarterback to work with in Trevor Lawrence. Moreover, his pedigree gives him leverage to seek personnel control, something he had during his decorated 24-year tenure with the New England Patriots.