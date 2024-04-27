Bill Belichick recalling ‘most interesting’ draft-day trade for Randy Moss is amazing television
Unless something dramatic happens sometime soon, longtime football coach Bill Belichick will not be employed by a team in the National Football League in 2024. That doesn’t mean that the legendary teacher and a historian of the game won’t have plenty to say throughout the season.
On Thursday night on The Pat McAfee Show Draft Spectacular, the man with 333 overall coaching wins in the NFL (second only to Don Shula) recalled how the New England Patriots were able to acquire one of the greatest wide receivers in the game’s history.
Patriots gave up very little to acquire Randy Moss
After seven seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, Randy Moss was traded to the Oakland Raiders in 2005. He spent two mediocre seasons with the Silver and Black. But his fortunes, as well of those of New England’s offense, were about to change. Let Bill Belichick explain.
In his first season in Foxborough, Moss (acquired for a fourth-round draft choice) enjoyed a record-breaking campaign. He finished with 98 receptions, good for 1,493 yards and 23 touchdowns. The latter remains the NFL mark for most scoring catches in a season.
Led by NFL MVP Tom Brady (who threw for 4,806 yards and 50 touchdowns), the Patriots finished the regular season 16-0. They scored 589 points, the second-highest single-season total in league annals. The Pats entered Super Bowl XLII vs. the New York Giants with an 18-0 record, but Belichick’s club was stunned by Big Blue at Arizona, 17-14.
After three-plus seasons with the Patriots, Moss eventually wore out his welcome. During the season, he was traded to Minnesota, the team that drafted him in the first round in 1998. As for his resume with New England, there were 52 regular-season contests. Moss totaled an impressive 259 catches for 3,904 yards and made 50 trips to the end zone.
The Pro Football Hall of Famer would also have stints with the 49ers and Titans. Although there was no Super Bowl title, his brief stint with the Patriots was amazing. That feeling was written all over Bill Belichick’s face as he recounted the deal.