Bill Simmons suggests Celtics draft Bronny James and ‘basically hold him hostage’
By Lior Lampert
NBA insider/American sports columnist Bill Simmons is a well-respected member of the media industry. However, as a Massachusets native, he is also a die-hard Boston sports fan -- which is a noteworthy tidbit to consider when consuming his content.
The Boston Celtics are fresh off winning the 2024 NBA Finals and securing Banner 18 at TD Garden. This title breaks their tie with their longtime rival, the Los Angeles Lakers, for most championships in league history. Moreover, they now hold the last pick in this year's NBA Draft (No. 30 overall) after winning the Larry O'Brien Trophy.
Naturally, Simmons has a strong disdain for the Lakers. So, he is undoubtedly in high spirits now that the Celtics have more rings than them. However, that isn't enough. He wants to continue striking Los Angeles while the iron is hot -- in more ways than one.
On Thursday, Simmons proposed a bizarre approach for the Celtics to deploy on draft night to twist the proverbial knife further into the Lakers:
“Here’s my case: everybody says this draft sucks,” Simmons said during an episode of The Bill Simmons Podcast. "The Celtics are so deep … anyone in this draft isn’t going to play for them. Why not take Bronny [James], and you basically hold him hostage? Because all these other teams want him, right?”
Bronny James, son of Lakers superstar and basketball icon LeBron James, is one of the most polarizing prospects in recent memory. The former declared for the draft after one underwhelming season at USC, though his value has gotten buoyed by the potential free agency of the latter.
Multiple teams have registered interest in Bronny to recruit his father to join them. So, Simmons presents the idea of the Celtics hoarding him on their bench and turning him into an investment.
"I would say Bronny, the asset, at 30 as a trade thing is worth more than anyone they could get here," Simmons voiced.
Whether it is the Boston fan in him taking over or a legitimate strategy, Simmons put the thought into the universe for everyone to hear.
ESPN forecasts the Lakers to select Bronny with the No. 55 overall pick in their most recent mock draft. Based on this projection, you can see how much of a reach it would be to choose him 30th. Additionally, recent intel has led us to believe that rival franchises will not pursue the 19-year-old with hopes of luring the elder James.
Perhaps Simmons may have taken the buzz and speculation surrounding Bronny and his father slightly too far with this concept.