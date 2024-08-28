Bills avoid embarrassment of losing a preseason fan-favorite after cuts
The preseason is a crucial time for all 32 teams in the league, several of their players and personnel and fans. This is the time when late-round rookies, undrafted players and unproven players attempt to show their value from September to a potential Super Bowl run.
The Buffalo Bills are attempting to overcome the image of their continual postseason disappointments and the trading of wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Any distraction from these two storylines of the Bills is considered a success. Adding undrafted running back Frank Gore Jr. was one of the biggest storylines for Buffalo this offseason.
Despite a solid preseason performance, Gore wasn’t among the final 53-man roster for the regular season. This disappointed the young running back, his father and former Bills running back Frank Gore, and Bills Mafia. The Bills have, however, re-signed the running back to be added to the practice squad.
How Frank Gore Jr. became a preseason star for Buffalo
It isn’t common for an undrafted rookie like Gore to find his new home on an NFL roster, but it was a task he up for. Being the son of a legendary running back and a two-time first-team All-Sun Belt pick at Southern Miss highlights his potential.
Gore had his first action in this first preseason game of the season at home against the Chicago Bears. He had the most rushing attempts against a Bears defense that suffocated the line of scrimmage. Gore rushed for 21 yards on seven carries.
In the following game at the Pittsburgh Steelers, the offensive line and the Bills’ running backs played more efficiently. Gore rushed for 41 yards on eight carries in the Bills 9-3 win against the Steelers.
Buffalo’s final preseason game of the season at home against the Carolina Panthers was Gore’s best performance yet as he took a bulk of the carries for the Bills. Despite the Bills losing 31-26, Gore rushed for 106 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries. The Bills ran the ball 27 times.
The Bills would keep James Cook, rookie Ray Davis and veteran Ty Johnson on the 53-man rosters in the running back core. Gore was the odd man out.
Frank Gore Jr.’s future with the Bills
Gore is one of the 16 players added to the practice squad. This gives Gore the time and tools to develop in an NFL offense and potentially play in a game. He could be one of the first players to be called upon if an injury to Cook, Davis or Johnson occurs.
It isn’t uncommon for a practice squad player to rise in the ranks of a team and be a valuable player. While Gore prefers to be a 53-man roster, he has a rare chance not many undrafted rookies get a chance.
He has a chance to exceed expectations and provide some stability on the practice squad. Fans will be happy to know that he can still offer some productivity to the offense.