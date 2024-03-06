Bills cap battle claims beloved defender, and more is to come
The Buffalo Bills have parted ways with beloved safety Jordan Poyer, the first of several tough offseason decisions the team has to make to get below the salary cap.
By Lior Lampert
The move sheds $5.7 million in cap space for the Bills, per CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones, who added that Buffalo “will go through some more painful cuts (and some restructures)” in the coming days.
Jordan Poyer is just the beginning of Bills tough salary cap situation
Roughly $40 million above the cap, the Bills have the worst salary situation in the NFL heading into 2024, which has put them in a position to cut a player who was a critical contributor to the Buffalo’s success in his seven seasons with the team.
Poyer earned All-Pro honors in 2021 and a Pro Bowl nod in 2022 for his efforts, establishing himself as one of the league’s best safeties.
He has no accolades for this past season, but he still played at a high level and took on a meaningful leadership role for a stout defensive unit. In 2023, the versatile safety recorded 100 combined tackles, four pass deflections, one sack, and a forced fumble while logging a 73 overall PFF grade.
Entering his age-33 season as an unrestricted free agent, Poyer should have no shortage of suitors on the open market and find himself on a new team in short order. The Bills cut him solely as a cap casualty, which should greatly benefit whatever franchise he signs with.
Buffalo has more work to do, but their decision to release such a pivotal and beloved player like Poyer proves they’re willing to make the necessary adjustments to get under the salary cap and give themselves more financial flexibility to upgrade the roster around franchise quarterback Josh Allen this offseason and beyond.