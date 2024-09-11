Bills already look stuck in a catch-22 with Josh Allen that will not end well
By John Buhler
I want nothing more than for Josh Allen to achieve all that he can on an NFL football field starring for the Buffalo Bills. He has been one of the best quarterbacks in the league since he was taken in the first round out of Wyoming in the 2018 NFL Draft. Only Lamar Jackson has been better than him in the same quarterback draft class, so we have to wonder if Allen is poised to win his first league MVP.
Although I am not counting on it, this could, and probably should, be the year Allen makes that happen. He is still in his physical prime as an athlete, but I have major concerns long-term about his usage. For as much as Joe Brady and his Buffalonian offensive coordinator predecessors have loved to run their star playmaker, you have James Cook in the backfield now, but what about wide receiver?
The Bills held on to beat a feisty Arizona Cardinals team Week 1, 34-28. Although Allen only carried the ball nine times for 29 yards and two touchdowns, he also got sacked twice. Allen may be a big body, but I am afraid about his lack of weaponry offensively to keep him healthy throughout the duration of the season. Keon Coleman is a promising player, but he is only a second-round pick.
If the Bills still want to use Allen like a wrecking ball on designed runs, do not be sad if he gets hurt.
Buffalo Bills are playing with fire with Josh Allen's early season usage
Yes, Arizona may be a sneaky-good team this year, but it was in Week 1 at home and not in a blizzard. Trading away Stefon Diggs in favor of drafting Coleman could make or break the Bills' season. If Buffalo fails to win multiple playoffs games, it would not shock me if The Pegulas made a change at head coach. Sean McDermott has made this team relevant, but may have hit his ceiling with Buffalo.
The other big component with using Allen like the bucking bronco he is has everything to do with his next contract. He may be under controll for the foreseeable future, but I would argue that outside of C.J. Stroud, Allen is the most underpaid star quarterback in the league. Everybody has the same amount of resources in a hard salary-capped league, but Buffalo needs to pay free agents a premium.
In short, continuous herculean efforts by Allen as both a runner and a thrower could result in greater wear and tear to his adonis-like body, as well as making him an even more expensive depreciating asset for the Bills to sort out. I am not in that locker room, but I still question why the Bills moved on from their No. 1 wide receiver in Diggs ahead of a most critical year for the entire Buffalo franchise.
Allen is so much fun to watch, but I have concerns that his usage will only wear him down prematurely.