Bills most consistent WR at OTAs is actually a worrying development
Former President George W. Bush once infamously said, "Fool me once ... shame on, shame on you. Fool me, you can't get fooled again." While that statement doesn't make sense for anyone that has a basic grasp of the English language, it's clear what Dubya was going for.
Weirdly, this was the first thought that went through my head after finding out that Chase Claypool is turning heads in Buffalo Bills optional team activities (OTAs). The Bills are Claypool's fourth team in less than two years, and after progressively more disappointing stints in Pittsburgh, Chicago and Miami, you'll have to excuse my skepticism that he's ready to turn over a new leaf in Buffalo.
Claypool has the size and speed to be an excellent NFL receiver, but that talent has never translated into reliable production on the field. Claypool's measurables have fooled teams before, but a lack of effort has always left his employers disappointed. Even Bears general manager Ryan Poles, who has been running a months-long victory lap for his trade that fleeced the Panthers of DJ Moore, Caleb Williams and more, had no choice but to eat some humble pie for his failed acquisition of Claypool for what turned out to be the 33rd overall pick in the 2023 draft. Poles waved the white flag after Claypool managed only 18 catches across parts of two seasons in Chicago, finally unloading him on the Dolphins for a future sixth-rounder last November.
Claypool was even more of a non-factor in Miami than he was in Chicago, but with lower expectations and Tyreek Hill and Jalen Waddle in town, his lack of production with the Dolphins was hardly surprising. Now he's caught on in Buffalo with an impressive offseason showing, but should Bills fans be excited?
If Chase Claypool is one of Buffalo's best receivers, then Bills fans should be very worried
Here is what Syracuse.com's Matt Parrino had to say about Claypool's performance in Week 3 of OTAs:
"Claypool has been the Bills’ most consistent receiver during OTAs and is setting the stage for what should be a run at the 53-man roster," writes Parrino. "He made the most explosive play of the day, catching a deep bomb from backup quarterback Mitch Trubisky during 11-on-11. Once he gets past his defender, it’s hard for the safeties to catch up and rookie Cole Bishop learned that lesson on the play, which would have gone for a touchdown in a game."
On paper at least, the pairing of Claypool and the Bills makes a lot of sense. Buffalo is desperate for pass-catchers now that Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis are gone, and with a salary cap situation that precluded them from looking for any big-name replacements, taking a flyer on a player that has the tools to make a difference is a smart move. From Claypool's perspective, he joined both the Bears and the Dolphins mid-season, and the complexity of the typical NFL playbook makes joining a new team on the fly a difficult ask. Josh Allen is now his quarterback, and even the most maniacal Justin Fields and Tua Tagovailoa truthers would admit that Allen is a vast upgrade.
Even with an impressive camp, Claypool may still be a long shot to make the roster, as he's competing with fellow new additions Curtis Samuel, Marques Valdez-Scantling and Mack Hollins for a spot on the depth chart. There's also rookie receiver Keon Coleman to contend with, and after Buffalo grabbed the former Seminole with the 33rd overall pick, there's no doubt that he'll get a shot to prove himself.
Claypool is wearing Diggs' former number, but it remains to be seen what kind of difference he can make once the season kicks off. More than anything, the fact that he's been the most impressive Bills receiver so far reflects poorly on the arsenal of so-called weapons that Josh Allen will have at his disposal. Allen may be good enough to make the Bills a contender based on his MVP-caliber talent alone, just don't expect him to have a lot of help.