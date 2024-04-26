Bills didn’t learn from mistake making draft trade with Chiefs the last time
The Bills are letting history repeat itself, which is terrible news for Buffalo.
Over the past few years, the top of the AFC has largely felt like its been between budding rivals, the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills. With Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen at the helm, respectively, it seems as if these two top-tier quarterbacks are set to battle it out on the gridiron for AFC supremacy for the near future. And to this point, Mahomes and the Chiefs have had the decisive edge, particularly in the postseason.
And on Thursday night for the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, FS1 analyst Nick Wright, a noted Chiefs fans, was reminded again and did the same for everyone else just why that's the case.
During the first round when the Bills came on the clock with the 28th overall pick, Buffalo traded back after a wild and hectic first round. They just so happened to trade with the Chiefs, who moved up from the No. 32 pick and took the 40-yard dash record-setter at this year's NFL Combine, Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy. Think he might pair well with Mahomes?
But that's when Wright chimed in to remind everyone of the last time the Bills and Chiefs made a first-round trade in the draft: the 2017 NFL Draft, when Kansas City moved up from No. 27 to No. 10 and took, you guessed it, Patrick Mahomes. Meanwhile, none of the players that the Bills used the capital they received in return to select are still in Buffalo.
Bills learned nothing from gifting the Chiefs Patrick Mahomes as they hand KC Xavier Worthy
The players Wright mentioned in his clearly excited and overwhelmed reaction to the 2024 draft night trade that the Bills selected after trading down were cornerback Tre'Davious White, wide receiver Zay Jones and linebacker Tremaine Edmunds. White was cut this offseason, though had previously signed a massive extension before injuries derailed his career, and Jones didn't last long in Buffalo after the Bills traded up in the second round using the third-rounder the Chiefs traded for him. Edmunds left as a free agent last offseason for the Bears.
It remains to be seen how this trade will look for both the Bills and the Chiefs in hindsight, but history has not been kind to Buffalo. And again, they are now giving the best quarterback in the NFL, Mahomes, one of the most electric weapons in this draft class when Kansas City direly needs wide receivers. That, in itself, is a questionable call by the Bills.
We shall see how it plays out, but if Bills fans are nervous about what that might look like, the 2017 draft is every reason for the to be.