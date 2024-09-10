Bills fans have no need to worry about Josh Allen with Week 2 injury update
By Lior Lampert
Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen appeared to hurt his hand in Week 1 against the Arizona Cardinals while lunging for the end zone. However, luckily, he avoided any significant damage based on the latest updates from the team.
During his press conference on Monday, Bills head coach Sean McDermott confirmed that Allen got cleared to practice. Moreover, Buffalo's latest injury report further validates that notion.
Allen was deemed a full participant in Buffalo's opening practice of the week, albeit a walk-through. Presumably, the star signal-caller will have no physical limitations to his game when the Bills face their divisional rival Miami Dolphins on Thursday Night Football.
Josh Allen practicing in full ahead of Week 2 should quell concerns of the Bills Mafia
Often, Allen operates as Superman for the Bills, doing everything he can to will the team to victory. But sometimes, his willingness to lay his body out on the line can put him in harm's way.
Trying to make something out of something, Allen scrambled toward the goal line. Meanwhile, Cardinals standout safety Budda Baker was waiting for him, so the former leaped over him to find pay dirt. Then, defensive lineman Justin Jones tried tackling the gunslinger in mid-air, causing the Bills franchise passer to land on his left hand/wrist.
After defeating the Cardinals, CBS Sports' Tiffany Blackmon caught up with Allen and asked him how he's feeling. The latter's response indicates he isn't concerned about and it shouldn't be an issue moving forward.
"We'll be aight," Allen told Blackmon.
Considering the instance occurred with roughly nine minutes in the fourth quarter only for Allen to finish the contest, we'll take his word. Not only was he out there on the field, but he capped off Buffalo's 10-point comeback victory. His heroic effort for the late-game score put the Bills up 11 despite nearly injuring himself.
In Buffalo's regular-season opener versus the Cards, Allen completed 18 of his 23 passes for 232 yards and two touchdowns. Moreover, he added 39 yards and two scores through the ground on nine carries, demonstrating his dual-threat prowess.
Ultimately, Allen and the Bills dodged a bullet -- and he'll be out there when Buffalo faces the Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Nonetheless, his backyard football mindset and relishing of contact can lead to scares like this.