Bills fans join the fight to fire Steelers OC Matt Canada
The "Fire Matt Canada" lobby group is getting surprising support from another AFC fanbase.
By Kristen Wong
As the Buffalo Bills gear up to face the New York Giants in Sunday Night Football, observant television viewers may notice one or two signs being held up in Buffalo.
Some signs reveal fans' love for star players like Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs. Others show gratitude to the team's medical staff for saving Damar Hamlin's life a season ago.
Now here's something you won't see every day: a fan holding a "Fire Matt Canada" sign. Canada, as in the Steelers' offensive coordinator.
The Bills and Steelers played each other in the preseason, but other than that, there's not much overlap between the two AFC teams. One houses an excellent play-caller, dynamic offense, and elite defense. The other has Mike Tomlin.
Bills are joining the fight to fire Steelers OC Matt Canada
This "Fire Matt Canada" crossover was not on our bingo card in the 2023 season.
The fan holding the sign is wearing a Steelers hoodie, which would suggest he's a Steelers fan. Why in the world he's at a Bills tailgate (in the chilling Buffalo weather, mind you) is up for debate. What we do know, however, is that he vehemently loathes Matt Canada enough to go to a different AFC game and hold up his angry sign for all to see.
In Canada's third season as Steelers offensive coordinator, he has once again led the offense to the bottom third of the league across multiple categories. Pittsburgh ranks 29th and 30th in points scored and yards per game through six weeks.
The Bills, under the steady hand of Sean McDermott, cannot speak to such inefficiency. Even with Josh Allen trying to play backyard ball every once in a while, Buffalo has a 3-2 record in the tough AFC East and is primed for a SNF beatdown of the Daniel Jones-less Giants.
Maybe the Steelers fan holding the sign can recruit Bills Mafia to his cause, and the offensive revolution in Pittsburgh can finally get underway.