Bills OC hints at who could be offense's secret weapon with Stefon Diggs gone
By Lior Lampert
For a team that lost its top two wide receivers this offseason, the Buffalo Bills haven't operated with a sense of urgency to replace them.
Buffalo's actions during this year's NFL Draft perfectly encapsulate the lack of pressure they seemingly feel. On Day 1, they trade down with their conference rivals, the Kansas City Chiefs, allowing the latter to address their need at the position before them. Then, Buffalo moves out of the first round entirely, though they did select Florida State wideout Keon Coleman.
In addition to Coleman, the Bills have brought in middling veterans, like Curtis Samuel, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Chase Claypool and Mack Hollins. Not great -- to put it kindly.
The departures of Pro Bowler Stefon Diggs and field-stretcher Gabe Davis leave Buffalo with 241 targets, nearly 2,000 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns vacated. But who will fill the void?
Buffalo and quarterback Josh Allen are used to having a primary alpha and reliable running mate in the room. Alas, both roles are now presumably in flux. Nevertheless, Bills offensive coordinator Joe Brady believes the franchise has a potential in-house solution to ease the transition into the post-Diggs/Davis era via Samuel.
Brady and Samuel spent the 2020 campaign together as members of the Carolina Panthers. That season, the latter posted a career-best 1,051 scrimmage yards, securing a considerable payday in free agency. Recently, the former appeared on the Centered on Buffalo Podcast with Eric Wood, and he discussed how eager he is to reunite with the 27-year-old pass-catcher.
"So excited to get Curtis [Samuel] back," Brady told Wood. "You know, I only had him for one year [in Carolina]. He kind of just did this [points up] the whole year."
Moreover, Brady praised Samuel's all-around skill set and emphasized how that will be a welcomed development in Buffalo's game plan:
"Whether he's playing receiver, whether he's playing running back, it really doesn't matter. It's just his versatility will be an asset to [our] offense."
It may not be what the Bills Mafia wants to hear, but Brady's affinity for Samuel means we should see plenty of the gadget player. Conversely, he may be their best option, barring a rookie breakout from Coleman.