Bills Mafia pit explained: What is "The Pit" and why are people sacrificing themselves to it?
Buffalo Bills fans are willingly sacrificing themselves to a pit to achieve sweet, sweet victory, yeah!
By John Buhler
So this is a thing now? To me, the more cultish behavior we see in sports, the better. While it has been decades since the Buffalo Bills last played in a Super Bowl, their rabid fanbase better known as Bills Mafia has found a new and exciting way to pass the time in the freezing cold before Bills games. Long gone are the days of pile-driving each other through flaming folding tables. Let's all fall into the pit.
What is "The Pit" in Orchard Park?
So what does this have to do with the Bills? Well, Buffalo is getting a newfangled stadium built next to Highmark Stadium. It is known as New Highmark Stadium for the time being, but I think we still need an open construction pit in Western New York, you know, to keep a good thing going. It is all about finding a way to pass the time with friends. Whether it is in the emergency room is entirely up to you.
Sources say people are falling into this pit on the reg because it has kept this winning streak alive. True or not, the mythology of the pit has become such a public concern that the Erie County Sheriff's Office is guarding the pit to make sure people don't get hurt trying to jump in on game days.
We are not asking folks to sacrifice their first-borns, but if it helps beats Kansas City, by all means...
What is the Buffalo Bills pit and why are fans sacrificing themselves to it?
Look. You can always get a new kid, a new family member or whatever, but Super Bowl championships do not grow on trees. Not much grows in Western New York this time of year, but if you can keep a winning streak alive and send Patrick Mahomes and Taylor Swift home crying in the process, I wouldn't blame you. If a fan is not allowed to sacrifice himself, we will blame the authorities.
Bills Mafia is indeed a mafia, mostly because they spend too much time around a construction zone.