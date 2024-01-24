Bills Mafia proves it’s the best again, supports Tyler Bass with massive charity donation
Buffalo kicker Tyler Bass missed a game-tying field goal against the Kansas City Chiefs, and Bills fans responded by doing what they do best: donating to charity.
By Kinnu Singh
The Buffalo Bills had their best chance to upend the Kansas City Chiefs. After two road postseason losses in recent years, Buffalo finally had a chance to face the Chiefs in their home stadium for the AFC Divisional Round. In the end, the homefield advantage didn't matter. The Bills lost to the Chiefs again, 27-24, adding another heartbreaking chapter to their futile postseason legacy.
Buffalo's season ended with kicker Tyler Bass missing a 44-yard field goal attempt that would have tied the game with under two minutes remaining. Instead, the kick went wide right. The unfortunate trajectory of Bass' kick brought back haunting memories of Scott Norwood's infamous 47-yard field goal attempt from Super Bowl 25, which cost Buffalo a championship.
There were many reasons for Buffalo's demise, but Bass took responsibility following the game.
“Ultimately, you can put it on me,” Bass said, h/t FOX Sports. “I got to do a better job of keeping my target. I got to do a better job of playing it a little bit more left to right. I’ve been playing here long enough to know you got to do that. … It just didn’t work out. I feel terrible. I love this team and this one hurts bad.”
Bills fans rally around kicker Tyler Bass by donating to nonprofit
After the missed kick, Bass began receiving death threats across social media for the missed kick. Soon after, he deactivated his social media accounts.
Bills fans rallied around the kicker by donating to Ten Lives Club, a local no-kill cat rescue and shelter.
Ten Lives Club defended Tyler Bass, who has been a brand ambassador for the nonprofit organization, on social media.
"WE STAND WITH TYLER BASS. DON’T BULLY OUR FRIEND," Ten Lives Club said in an Instagram post. "We just heard the terrible news that Tyler Bass is receiving threats after yesterday’s game and our phones are ringing off the hook from people who want to donate $22 to Ten Lives Club in Tyler’s name.
The nonprofit announced that over 600 fans had donated for a total of $14,760 as of Monday night. As fans kept donating in $22 increments, that number climbed to a total of $100,000 by Tuesday.
Bills fans have become known for their heartwarming donations — especially in January.
In January 2018, they raised over $415,000 for former Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton's charity to thank him for knocking the Baltimore Ravens out of playoff contention and helping them punch to the postseason for the first time in 18 years. In 2020, Bills fans raised over $1 million for the John R. Oishei Children's Hospital in Buffalo to honor quarterback Josh Allen's grandmother. In January 2021, they donated to Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson's favorite charity after he suffered a concussion during the AFC Divisional Round game.