Bills players won the Super Bowl of naming random NBA players
By Lior Lampert
Perhaps nothing epitomizes the saying "guys being dudes" than naming random athletes.
It may not sound like much, but it's a pastime that many can relate to based on personal interactions with friends. The Buffalo Bills are living proof of that.
Buffalo's social media team posted a video of their team haphazardly rattling off endless names of active and ex-NBA players. Several Bills joined the conversation, including rookie wide receiver Keon Coleman -- AKA the star of the show.
As you can see, Coleman went all out, starting with UConn standout Shabazz Napier and 2012 No. 2 overall pick Michael Kidd-Gilchrist. But he didn't stop there, and his infectious energy prompted others. Bills franchise quarterback Josh Allen even weighed in on the fun, thought-provoking exercise, referencing former Los Angeles Lakers guard Sasha Vujačić.
The list of names featured some intriguing players from various eras of basketball. Rick Fox, Anthony Bennett, Terrence Ross, Solomon Hill and Marcin "The Polish Hammer" Gortat got name-dropped, highlighting the array of diverse hoopers.
Eventually, Coleman got tired of carrying the squad and elected to take on more of a mediator role. He did his best to ensure fellow receiver K.J. Hamler, defensive end Gregory Rousseau and company didn't repeat names. Meanwhile, other Bills misunderstood the assignment, like veteran cornerback Rasul Douglas -- mentioning Dallas Mavericks legend and Hall of Famer Dirk Nowitzki.
Overall, it was 2 minutes and 54 seconds of fantastic content from the Bills. Regardless, this activity has virtually no impact on their outlook for the 2024 NFL campaign. Can you argue it's an amusing team-building endeavor? Maybe. but probably not.
Nevertheless, Coleman was the hero of the occasion with his hilarious commentary. He got very into it, which prompted his teammates to follow suit. Could this be the start of a leaguewide trend? It would be awesome to see rival franchises try to compete against the 21-year-old and the rest of the Bills.